IND-W Vs NZ-W: Watch Radha Yadav's Fielding Masterclass – Jaw-Dropping Catches In 2nd ODI

Yet again, Radha Yadav steals the show with her fielding masterclass during the India Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd ODI match, currently underway on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Match Highlights Live)
India won the first ODI against the White Ferns by 58 runs, and Radha's impressive spell of 3 wickets played a key role in the victory.
In today's 2nd ODI, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat. In the 16th over, with Georgia Plimmer well set on 41 off 50 balls and in partnership with Suzie Bates, who helped take the score to 87, Deepti Sharma made the breakthrough. Plimmer flicked the ball towards mid-wicket, and Radha leaped into the air to grab it beautifully!
The fielding masterclass didn’t end there, as Radha continued to shine by dismissing Suzie Bates for 58 off 70 balls in the 27th over. She delivered a quicker ball outside off, which Bates attempted to return to Radha--and she caught it!
Those were the crucial wickets for India. Following that, the Indian slow left-arm orthodox bowler Radha Yadav claimed four wickets for 69 runs in 10 overs, helping to restrict New Zealand to 259/9 in their total 50 overs, a better figure than the first ODI (3/35 in 8.4 overs).
At the time of writing, India have begun their innings and are at 9/1, with Lea Tahuhu claiming the wicket of Smriti Mandhana for a duck. Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia are currently at the crease.
India Women Vs New Zealand Women 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming:
The second ODI between India women and New Zealand women be telecast live on the Sports 18 TV channel in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.