India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI Live Score: Smriti Mandhana Dismissed As White Ferns Deliver First Blow

Welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI match between India women and New Zealand Women being played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the side after a heartbreaking T20 World Cup campaign which was won by Sophie Devine-led New Zealand women in Dubai. Now, India women will be eyeing to start their three-match ODI series with a thumping win over the Kiwis.
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Lauren Down, Polly Inglis, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson
IND-W Vs NZ-W, 1st ODI - Toss Update
India women won the toss and opted to bat first.
Playing XIs:
India Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Lauren Down, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson