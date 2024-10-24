Cricket

India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI Live Score: Smriti Mandhana Dismissed As White Ferns Deliver First Blow

Follow the live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary of the first ODI match between India women and New Zealand women, right here

Womens T20 WC: IND-W vs AUS-W, Shafali Verma
IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI: Indian batter Shafali Verma. Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon

Welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI match between India women and New Zealand Women being played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the side after a heartbreaking T20 World Cup campaign which was won by Sophie Devine-led New Zealand women in Dubai. Now, India women will be eyeing to start their three-match ODI series with a thumping win over the Kiwis. Follow the live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary of the first ODI match between India women and New Zealand women, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

India Women Vs New Zealand Women - Full Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Lauren Down, Polly Inglis, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson

IND-W Vs NZ-W, 1st ODI - Toss Update

India women won the toss and opted to bat first.

Playing XIs:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Lauren Down, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson

