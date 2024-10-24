India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st ODI Live Score: Smriti Mandhana Dismissed As White Ferns Deliver First Blow

Welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI match between India women and New Zealand Women being played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the side after a heartbreaking T20 World Cup campaign which was won by Sophie Devine-led New Zealand women in Dubai. Now, India women will be eyeing to start their three-match ODI series with a thumping win over the Kiwis. Follow the live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary of the first ODI match between India women and New Zealand women, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)