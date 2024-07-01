Cricket

India Win T20 WC: 'All Three White Ticked Off; One Red To Go, Tick It', Says Dravid To Kohli

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the humdinger to claim their second overall T20 world crown, having won the title in its inaugural edition in South Africa back in 2007 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Indias head coach Rahul Dravid, centre, and players celebrate with the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup final. AP Photo
India's head coach Rahul Dravid, centre, and players celebrate with the winners' trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

Staying true to his no-nonsense taskmaster image, outgoing India head coach Rahul Dravid had an assignment for star batter Virat Kohli even on his last day at work and within hours of India winning the T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

"All three white ticked off, one red to go. Tick it," Dravid told Kohli in a video of the Indian dressing room celebrations shared by the ICC on its Instagram page.

By three white he meant the limited-overs global trophies -- the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup and the Champions Trophy -- all of which Kohli has collected as a player.

What's left now is winning the World Test Championship Final.

India have lost the WTC Final twice (against New Zealand in 2021 and Australia in 2023).

The 35-year-old Kohli, who retired from T20 Internationals after the World Cup triumph in Barbados on Saturday, merely smiled at Dravid as he repeated himself to assert his point, albeit with a warm smile on his face.

"Go tick it."

The 51-year-old Dravid, who was appointed India coach in 2021, ended his tenure with this event.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid, center left, and Virat Kohli, center right, celebrate with players and team support staff with the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. - AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
Rahul Dravid Farewell: India Head Coach's Career Stats And Achievements After ICC T20 WC Win

BY Jagdish Yadav

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the humdinger to claim their second overall T20 world crown, having won the title in its inaugural edition in South Africa back in 2007 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In the ODI format, India won the 1983 and 2011 World Cups before snaring the 2013 Champions Trophy.

The congratulatory video also featured Suryakumar Yadav, whose blinder of a catch to dismiss David Miller proved crucial in the final.

The Mumbaikar said it would take him at least two days to fully grasp the enormity of the achievement.

"No feelings right now, I don't know what to say," he said.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh flaunted a couple of Polaroid shots of his, one taken on the morning of the final and the other with the winner's medal around his neck and the trophy in his hands in the afternoon.

"This is what belief can do," he said.

The Indian team is currently stranded in the Caribbean as Barbados has been shut down due to hurricane Beryl, originating in the Atlantic. The category 4 hurricane has intensified with maximum sustained winds of 210 kmph.

Virat Kohli - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Virat Kohli And T20Is

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Indian team was supposed to take an Emirates flight from New York via Dubai. A source told PTI that the plan now is to take the team back to India on a charter flight.

The Indian contingent, including support staff, families, and officials, consists of about 70 members.

