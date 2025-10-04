Cricket

IND Vs WI, 1st Test Live Action In Pictures: See Best Day 3 Photos From Ahmedabad

Day 3 of the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, 4 October: India declared their first innings at 448 for five, taking a commanding 286-run lead thanks to centuries from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja. Skipper Shubman Gill fell for 50 in the morning session, and Rahul was dismissed just after lunch, but Jadeja remains unbeaten alongside Washington Sundar as India look to pile on the pressure. After bowling out West Indies for 162 on Day 1, India are firmly in control.

India Vs West Indies cricket series 1st Test match Day 3 photos: John Campbell
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

West Indies' John Campbell plays a shot on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

2/13
India Vs West Indies cricket series 1st Test match Day 3 photos: Tagenarine Chanderpaul
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

West Indies' Tagenarine Chanderpaul plays a shot on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

3/13
India Vs West Indies cricket series 1st Test match Day 3 photos: 1
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's players celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Tagenarine Chanderpaul, left, on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

4/13
India Vs West Indies cricket series 1st Test match Day 3 photos: Mohammed Siraj
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Mohammed Siraj, right, and Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Tagenarine Chanderpaul on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

5/13
India Vs West Indies cricket series 1st Test match Day 3 photos: Ravindra Jadeja
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of West Indies' John Campbell on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

6/13
India Vs West Indies cricket series 1st Test match Day 3 photos: Brandon King
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

West Indies' Brandon King, right, plays a shot on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

7/13
India Vs West Indies cricket series 1st Test match Day 3 photos: Ravindra Jadeja
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Ravindra Jadeja, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies' Brandon King on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

8/13
India Vs West Indies cricket series 1st Test match Day 3 photos: Kuldeep Yadav
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Kuldeep Yadav prepares to bowls a delivery on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

9/13
India Vs West Indies cricket series 1st Test match Day 3 photos: Kuldeep Yadav
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Kuldeep Yadav, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies' captain Roston Chase on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

10/13
India Vs West Indies cricket series 1st Test match Day 3 photos: Ravindra Jadeja
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies' Shai Hope on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

11/13
India Vs West Indies cricket series 1st Test match Day 3 photos: Ravindra Jadeja
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Ravindra Jadeja gestures on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

12/13
India Vs West Indies cricket series 1st Test match Day 3 photos: Alick Athanaze
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

West Indies' Alick Athanaze, right, plays a shot on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

13/13
India Vs West Indies cricket series 1st Test match Day 3 photos: Justin Greaves
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

West Indies' Alick Athanaze, right, and Justin Greaves run between the wickets to score on the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

