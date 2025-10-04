Cricket

IND Vs WI, 1st Test Live Action In Pictures: See Best Day 3 Photos From Ahmedabad

Day 3 of the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, 4 October: India declared their first innings at 448 for five, taking a commanding 286-run lead thanks to centuries from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja. Skipper Shubman Gill fell for 50 in the morning session, and Rahul was dismissed just after lunch, but Jadeja remains unbeaten alongside Washington Sundar as India look to pile on the pressure. After bowling out West Indies for 162 on Day 1, India are firmly in control.