India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Prediction: Who Will Win, Fantasy 11, Head To Head, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I of their three-match series? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

Indian team during 1st T20I against Sri Lanka. Photo: X/@BCCI
info_icon

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns for the second time in their three-match T20I series, again in Pallekele. India and Sri Lanka are both playing under new captains after contrasting results in the T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

India won the opening match of the series by 43 runs even as the match at one point looked in balance.

While four Indian batters batted well to take India to a massive total of 213, only Sri Lankan openers put up a fight. Once the opening duo departed, other Sri Lankan batters collapsed like a pack of cards helping India take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Who will win in the India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I of their three-match series? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

India National Cricket Team. - X | BCCI
India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL T20I Series

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs Sri Lanka Head To Head

Total: 30

India: 20

Sri Lanka: 9

No result: 1

India Vs Sri Lanka Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube

India Vs Sri Lanka Probable XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

India Vs Sri Lanka Fantasy 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Pathum Nissanka, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Matheesha Pathirana (c), Ravi Bishnoi

India Vs Sri Lanka Pallekele Weather

The temperature will remain around 22 to 29 degree Celsius. A bit of rain is predicted in the middle of the day. It will also be a humid and windy day.

India Vs Sri Lanka Pallekele Pitch Report

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has a good sporting pitch with something for everyone on it. However, the first match showed that the surface has turned flat. Batters could again enjoy a feat with scores around 200 expected.

India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Prediction

Google gives a 70-30 chance to India to win the game and seal the series.

