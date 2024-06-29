Cricket

India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Final: Virat Kohli Stands Tall With Measured Knock To Take IND Past 170

Virat Kohli scored 76 from 59 balls in the ICC T20 World Cup final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
info_icon

India are currently battling South Africa in the T20 World Cup final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first on a good looking surface. (More Cricket News)

The openers, Rohit and Virat Kohli were off to a flier, associating balance to their batting, not losing their shape, hitting through the line of the ball. 

However, Kohli was at the receiving end again for his slow strike rate in final after he slowed down a bit during the middle stages of his innings.

Kohli hit four boundaries, of which three came in the first over from Marco Jansen, and his last boundary had come in the fourth over. However, he started to shift gears to find the boundaries in the 18th over to break a few shackles. 

India’s talismanic opener walked to open the innings, started really well, finding rhythm early on, but the license was taken away as the wickets fell from the other end. He slowed down a little, as his partner Shivam Dube started picking pace. He anchored the innings and looked to struggle to capitalise after the half-century. 

He eventually picked up pace to score 76 from 59 deliveries, with India setting a target of 177 for South Africa to win their first-ever T20 World Cup title.

