India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Working Very Hard On Fielding Aspect, Says Saba Karim

Saba Karim says India Women are working hard to improve fielding and fitness
He believes better catching efficiency can boost India’s World Cup chances
India face Pakistan in a high-stakes clash in Colombo on Sunday
Former wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's fielding is still a work in progress ahead of their blockbuster tie against arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday, October 5.
After the men's team declined to shake hands with Pakistan at the Asia Cup in the UAE, all eyes will be on the women's team and what will be their modus operandi.
Speaking of the head-to-head record amongst the two teams, Pakistan and India have met 11 times in the 50-over format with India women winning all of the games in a display of sheer dominance.
Saba Karim Highlights Fielding As India Women’s Key Area of Concern
However, Indian women's team have been haphazard in the outfield and this could affect their title chances going in the last stage of the tournament. Saba Karim reckons though, the fielding aspect is still a work in progress.
"In terms of catching efficiency, only New Zealand are at the top. Australia and England have not done so well. But yes, that's (fielding) is one area where Indian team is constantly trying to improve. Trying to work very hard. And whatever I have seen of the Indian team in the practice sessions, they really spend a lot of time, even on one-to-one basis to improve their catching.
Improved Fitness Could Elevate India Women’s World Cup Chances
Saba further stated that the Indian women's team's fitness level needs to go up a level if they to improve their fielding.
"It is the process that will take some more time but I think the fact remains that the fitness levels have gone up also. And I think, if you work very hard on your fitness, then automatically your fielding also will improve. And that's what the IND-W fielding coach is working very hard at," Karim said.
The former wicket-keeper batter was also of the opinion that if Harmanpreet Kaur-led side minimize their drop catch percentage, they could become serious challengers for the World Cup trophy.
"I can understand the frustrations at times, but if you look most of the women's game, catching efficiency is not on the higher side. Maybe from our perspective we expect it to be top notch, but these things will happen. The idea is to minimize the drop catches percentage and perhaps that will help India to remain in contention for the World Cup," he opined.
India take on Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 game in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. You can catch the game on the Star Sports Network and also live stream on the JioHotstar.