India Vs Pakistan Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

India enter as unwavering favourites with an unblemished record and star-studded squad while Pakistan search for their first win in the tournament

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan Prediction, ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Out Head-To-Head Record
India Vs Pakistan Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India have a perfect 11-0 record against Pakistan in women’s ODIs  

  • Rumeli Dhar leads India’s batting with 293 runs against Pakistan Women  

  • Google’s predictor rates India with a 93% chance to win against Pakistan’s 7%  

India and Pakistan face off in a crucial ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 group match at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. The match is set to start at 3 PM IST. India arrive after a stunning 59-run win in their opening match against the co-host Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a humiliating loss against Bangladesh in their first game.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have played 11 women’s One-Day Internationals against each other. India have dominated this rivalry comprehensively, winning all 11 matches and maintaining an unbeaten streak over Pakistan. This record adds significant pressure on the Pakistan side as they look to break India’s hold on the contest.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Match Prediction

Based on recent performances, player form, and historical dominance, India are heavy favourites for the clash. Google’s win predictor gives India a 93% chance to win, while Pakistan’s chances are pegged at 7%. India’s well-rounded squad and unbeaten record make them the team to beat, whereas Pakistan will rely heavily on their star performers to cause an upset.

Related Content
Related Content
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Stats At A Glance

Rumeli Dhar holds the record as the leading run-scorer for India Women against Pakistan Women in WODIs, amassing 292 runs across seven matches, including four half-centuries. Among active players, Deepti Sharma tops the chart with 97 runs from three innings. On the Pakistan side, Sajjida Shah is their highest run-getter against India Women in WODIs, scoring 124 runs in seven games.

Ekta Bishta and Jhulan Goswami share the distinction of being India Women’s leading wicket-takers against Pakistan Women in WODIs, claiming 11 wickets each. For Pakistan, Sana Mir tops the charts with eight wickets in 10 matches, while Nashra Sandhu has contributed six wickets in the head-to-head encounters.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Squads 

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

Find all the live streaming details for this match here.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  2. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Era Comes To An End: A Look Into His Key Stats And Memorable Moments As India’s ODI Skipper

  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W Working Very Hard On Fielding Aspect, Says Saba Karim

  4. India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs PAK-W Match

  5. AUS-W vs SL-W Highlights, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Called Off In Colombo Without Action

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  5. Punjab Police Arrest man With Grenades Over Alleged ISI links In Amritsar

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  4. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  5. Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Review | Of Mobs, Billionaires And Secret Casinos

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  2. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

  5. Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra