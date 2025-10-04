India Vs Pakistan Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

India have a perfect 11-0 record against Pakistan in women’s ODIs
Rumeli Dhar leads India’s batting with 293 runs against Pakistan Women
Google’s predictor rates India with a 93% chance to win against Pakistan’s 7%
India and Pakistan face off in a crucial ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 group match at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. The match is set to start at 3 PM IST. India arrive after a stunning 59-run win in their opening match against the co-host Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a humiliating loss against Bangladesh in their first game.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have played 11 women’s One-Day Internationals against each other. India have dominated this rivalry comprehensively, winning all 11 matches and maintaining an unbeaten streak over Pakistan. This record adds significant pressure on the Pakistan side as they look to break India’s hold on the contest.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Match Prediction
Based on recent performances, player form, and historical dominance, India are heavy favourites for the clash. Google’s win predictor gives India a 93% chance to win, while Pakistan’s chances are pegged at 7%. India’s well-rounded squad and unbeaten record make them the team to beat, whereas Pakistan will rely heavily on their star performers to cause an upset.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Stats At A Glance
Rumeli Dhar holds the record as the leading run-scorer for India Women against Pakistan Women in WODIs, amassing 292 runs across seven matches, including four half-centuries. Among active players, Deepti Sharma tops the chart with 97 runs from three innings. On the Pakistan side, Sajjida Shah is their highest run-getter against India Women in WODIs, scoring 124 runs in seven games.
Ekta Bishta and Jhulan Goswami share the distinction of being India Women’s leading wicket-takers against Pakistan Women in WODIs, claiming 11 wickets each. For Pakistan, Sana Mir tops the charts with eight wickets in 10 matches, while Nashra Sandhu has contributed six wickets in the head-to-head encounters.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Squads
Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry