India Vs Pakistan Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: PAK-W Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan won the toss and have opted to bat first against India in the seventh game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, October 6

Pakistan won the toss and have opted to bat first against India in the seventh game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, October 6. (More Cricket News)

India Vs Pakistan Playing XIs

Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana (capt), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal

India XI:  Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Explaining why she chose to bat, Fatima Sana said: "We will bat first, put up a total on the board. Diana Baig misses out, that's the only change. It's a big blow, but we've players who can do well in her absence. We'll try to put up a good total here. I'm excited to lead Pakistan against India."

Her opposing number said Harmanpreet Kaur said: "We would have batted first as well, but we'll have to bowl well and restrict them. We have one change, Pooja is out with an injury. We'll have to move forward with a positive approach, it's always how you bounce back and we've spoken about it. We will go out there and play some positive cricket."

