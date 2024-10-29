IND Vs NZ: Kane Williamson Will Miss The Third And Final Test In Mumbai

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the third and final Test in Mumbai on Friday. (3rd Test Live Streaming | More Cricket News)
The 34-year-old, who sat out of the first Two Tests in Bengaluru and Pune, will not travel and instead will be working on his groin injury rehabilitation ahead of the three-match Test series against England starting from November 28 in Hagley Oval.
The Kiwis defeated Team India by eight wickets in Bengaluru and followed it up with a 113-run win in Pune to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead, and thus sealing a historic first-ever series victory on Indian soil.
“Kane continues to show good signs, but isn’t quite ready to jump on a plane and join us,” said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead.
“While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he’ll be good to go for England.
“The England series is still a month away so taking the cautious approach now will ensure he is ready for the first Test in Christchurch.”
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke