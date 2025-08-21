Women's Super League: England Captain Leah Williamson To Miss Start Of Season With Knee Injury

Leah Williamson to miss Arsenal Women's Super League opener
Leah Williamson sustained a knee injury in the Euro 2025 final
Williamson missed the Gunners' pre-season training camp in Germany
Arsenal will begin their Women's Super League campaign without England captain Leah Williamson after she sustained a knee injury in the Euro 2025 final.
Williamson missed the Gunners' pre-season training camp in Germany this month after reporting back to the club with swelling in her right knee following the tournament.
After guiding the Lionesses to the European Championships in 2022, Williamson suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that saw her miss the World Cup in 2023.
She missed 10 months of action before returning to the field in early 2024, leading her team this year to back-to-back triumphs at the European Championships.
Williamson made 19 appearances for Renee Slegers' side in the WSL last season, keeping seven clean sheets, a total only bettered by Steph Catley (seven) for the Gunners.
The 28-year-old also played the duration of Arsenal's Women's Champions League victory over Barcelona in the final, their second title in Europe's elite competition.
Arsenal, who finished second in the WSL last season, but 12 points behind champions Chelsea, begin their 2025-26 campaign against newly-promoted London City Lionesses.
They face London City on September 6, with fixtures against West Ham United, Manchester United and Aston Villa to follow later this month.
Slegers is likely to turn to Lotte Wubben-Moy to step up in Williamson's absence, having signed a new contract with the club this summer.