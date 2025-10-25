India Vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC Women's World Cup: IND-W Aim To Iron Out Flaws In Last League Match

Even if India beat Bangladesh, they would still finish fourth in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table and face the top-placed team in the second semi-final on October 30

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Bangladesh Preview ICC Womens World Cup 2025
India beat New Zealand by 53 runs (DLS method) to enter the ICC Women's World Cup semi-finals. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh to bow out of ICC Women's World Cup after this match

  • India's position not affected with result of this encounter

  • Prediction of "moderate rain or thunderstorm" for game

India will have a final opportunity to iron out any flaws, especially while responding to pressure situations, when they face Bangladesh in their final fixture in Navi Mumbai on Sunday ahead of Women’s World Cup semifinals.

The winner of Saturday's clash between Australia and South Africa at Indore will top the points table and subsequently meet India in the semifinal at the same venue on October 30.

A win over Bangladesh will not alter the World Cup hosts’ fourth-place finish in the league stage.

India can get to a maximum of eight points with triumph over Bangladesh but will remain behind England, who are placed third with nine points and can take that tally to 11 if they defeat New Zealand on Sunday.

Their existence in the tournament under threat, India came out firing on all cylinders to thwart the New Zealand challenge and booked a spot in the semifinals in a rain-affected clash — but one that did not truly test them to the hilt.

India got the best of the batting conditions in the first half to pile up 340/3 in 49 overs, riding on centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal before rains intervened, while Jemimah Rodrigues provided the much-needed impetus which was missing throughout at No. 3 with a brisk unbeaten 76.

Indian bowlers, who restricted New Zealand to 271/8 in 44 overs chasing a revised target of 325, were undoubtedly aided with the scoreboard pressure as the White Ferns failed to mount a challenge. Renuka Singh Thakur once again swung the new ball to snaffle two early wickets.

While there are prediction of "moderate rain or thunderstorm", India would also be keen on garnering more experience in bowling with the dew if they field in the second half again.

India entered the contest with several question marks and they did manage to answer a great deal of them, especially when it concerned their batters’ ability to convert starts into big scores but additionally, the rate at which they scored.

Mandhana's imperious ton — 105 off 95 balls with 10 fours and four sixes — was class-apart, whereas her partner Pratika Rawal grew in confidence as the innings progressed to finish with 122 from 134 balls with 13 fours and two sixes.

While those numbers from the young opener are indeed impressive, they included as many as 63 dot balls that Rawal faced alone.

No doubt, it was a game India thoroughly dominated and Rawal caught up at the end against a sapless New Zealand attack, but on another day, those numbers may present a stark image.

Indeed, India enjoyed a near-perfect win to snap their three-match losing run to each of the other three teams that are in this World Cup’s semifinals, but there would also be some focus on the form of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and also, if someone else steps up for death overs’ acceleration other than Richa Ghosh.

In what has largely been a forgettable World Cup so far for the Indian captain, Harmanpreet’s 70 against England at Indore has been the only knock of notice.

The contest here, will thus also present her with a chance to garner big runs and momentum with the bat before the semifinals.

Richa Ghosh did not have much role to play against New Zealand as she surprisingly did not bat in the final 10 overs when she was expected to, and while keeping the wickets she suffered a finger injury and was replaced by Uma Chetry.

Ghosh remains a prominent figure in that brittle lower-order, which can resist in pressure situations but cannot turn tables with aggressive knocks which the wicketkeeper-batter has produced.

Bangladesh’s campaign in this World Cup ended when they failed to make nine runs from the final over against Sri Lanka in their slow boiler here at the DY Patil a few days ago, despite Shorna Akter (3/27), skipper Nigar Sultana (77) and Sharmin Akhter (64 not out) doing the heavylifting.

Despite having a win on their record that gave them two points, Bangladesh are set to finish last in this World Cup as Pakistan leapfrogged them with one point each with three washouts.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry (wk), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c&wk), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisha, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

Match starts at 3:00pm IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
