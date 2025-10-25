India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Rohit And Kohli Roll Back The Years To Avoid Series Sweep - Data Debrief

India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Despite losing the ODI series 2-1, Rohit (121 not out) and Kohli (74 not out) saw the visitors cruise to their target of 237 after Australia's batting collapse

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma led India to a nine-wicket win against Australia
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma led India to a nine-wicket win against Australia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India registered a nine-wicket victory against Australia in Sydney to avoid getting clean swept

  • Rohit (121 not out) and Kohli (74 not out) saw the visitors cruise to their target of 237

  • Australia lost their last seven wickets for just 53 runs to get bowled out for 236

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli reminded everyone of their class after they led India to a nine-wicket victory against Australia in Sydney.

Despite losing the ODI series 2-1, Rohit (121 not out) and Kohli (74 not out) saw the visitors cruise to their target of 237 after Australia's batting collapse.

Mitchell March (41), Travis Head (29) and Matt Short (30) all failed to build on solid starts, while Matt Renshaw (56) brought up his maiden half-century for the hosts before being trapped lbw by Washington Sundar (2-44).

However, as Australia looked to build on their score of 183-3 after the 30-over mark, they lost seven wickets for just 53 runs to give India a more than reasonable total to chase.

Harshit Rana (4-39) was at the heart of the India attack, with all six bowlers taking at least one wicket for the victors.

Captain Shubman Gill (24) was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood (1-23) shortly after the powerplay, but that was the only joy for Australia with the ball as Rohit and Kohli put together a 168-run partnership, a joint-record 12th 150-run stand in the format, for a consolation win.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Rohit haunts Australia again

Rohit brought up his 33rd ODI century for India, the third-most behind Kohli (51) and Sachin Tendulkar (49), and his ninth in the format against Australia, the joint-most by an Indian player along with Tendulkar.

It also marked the opening batter's fourth score of 50+ runs in his last five ODI innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kohli, who was dismissed for back-to-back ducks for the first time in his ODI career earlier in the series, bounced back with his 75th half-century in the format.

Head, meanwhile, became the fastest player to reach 3,000 ODI runs for Australia, doing so in 76 innings.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. AUS-W Vs SA-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Highlights: Alana King Stars As AUS-W Beat SA-W By 7 Wickets

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round Two, Day 1 Highlights: Rahane Shines For Mumbai; ASM Vs SER Likely To End On Day 2

  3. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch

  4. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Dazzles After Walk That Felt Like Farewell

  5. ICC Women's World Cup: Motorcyclist Allegedly Stalks, Molests Two Australian Cricketers In Indore

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  2. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  3. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  4. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  5. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

  2. Jammu And Kashmir Votes For Four Rajya Sabha Seats Amid First Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation

  3. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  4. Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

  5. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  2. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  3. White House Defends H-1B Visa Reforms As Tech firms, Universities Sue

  4. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  5. EU Leaders Pledge Financial Support To Ukraine, Decision On Mechanism Delayed To December

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket