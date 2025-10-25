India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Rohit And Kohli Roll Back The Years To Avoid Series Sweep - Data Debrief

India registered a nine-wicket victory against Australia in Sydney to avoid getting clean swept
Rohit (121 not out) and Kohli (74 not out) saw the visitors cruise to their target of 237
Australia lost their last seven wickets for just 53 runs to get bowled out for 236
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli reminded everyone of their class after they led India to a nine-wicket victory against Australia in Sydney.
Despite losing the ODI series 2-1, Rohit (121 not out) and Kohli (74 not out) saw the visitors cruise to their target of 237 after Australia's batting collapse.
Mitchell March (41), Travis Head (29) and Matt Short (30) all failed to build on solid starts, while Matt Renshaw (56) brought up his maiden half-century for the hosts before being trapped lbw by Washington Sundar (2-44).
However, as Australia looked to build on their score of 183-3 after the 30-over mark, they lost seven wickets for just 53 runs to give India a more than reasonable total to chase.
Harshit Rana (4-39) was at the heart of the India attack, with all six bowlers taking at least one wicket for the victors.
Captain Shubman Gill (24) was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood (1-23) shortly after the powerplay, but that was the only joy for Australia with the ball as Rohit and Kohli put together a 168-run partnership, a joint-record 12th 150-run stand in the format, for a consolation win.
Data Debrief: Rohit haunts Australia again
Rohit brought up his 33rd ODI century for India, the third-most behind Kohli (51) and Sachin Tendulkar (49), and his ninth in the format against Australia, the joint-most by an Indian player along with Tendulkar.
It also marked the opening batter's fourth score of 50+ runs in his last five ODI innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Kohli, who was dismissed for back-to-back ducks for the first time in his ODI career earlier in the series, bounced back with his 75th half-century in the format.
Head, meanwhile, became the fastest player to reach 3,000 ODI runs for Australia, doing so in 76 innings.