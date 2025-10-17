India Vs Australia ODI Series 2025: Eyes On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma As Retirement Talks Loom

Rohit and Virat Kohli have retired from Test and T20 international formats but remain part of India's ODI squad for what could be their final tour of Australia, with speculation surrounding their potential continuation till the ODI World Cup 2027

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
India vs Australia, Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli in training ahead of India's first ODI match against Australia on Sunday. Photo: BCCI
Summary
  • India take on Australia in a three-match ODI series

  • Shubman Gill-led India will participate in three ODIs, starting with 1st ODI

  • Rohit and Virat Kohli have retired from Test and T20 international formats

As India and Australia get ready for a high-stakes limited-overs series, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is, the international cricket landscape will see a seismic shift.

Both teams are undergoing transitional phases in leadership and squad composition. For India, the appointment of a new ODI captain signals the beginning of a generational handover, while Australia are dealing with some high-profile retirements from the format.

Transition In Indian Cricket Leadership

Shubman Gill has been appointed India's new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, who led the team during their Champions Trophy victory in February 2025, marking a significant transition in Indian cricket leadership.

Rohit and Virat Kohli have retired from Test and T20 international formats but remain part of India's ODI squad for what could be their final tour of Australia, with speculation surrounding their potential continuation till the ODI World Cup 2027.

Gill, who also leads the Test side, has expressed strong support for Rohit and Kohli's continued presence, stating their experience and match-winning abilities are invaluable assets that few players worldwide possess.

This leadership transition represents a delicate balancing act for the Indian cricket team as they start the post-Rohit-Kohli era while still benefiting from their presence in the ODI format.

Aussie ODI Retirement Wave

Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from ODI cricket, joining Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, and Steve Smith, creating a significant transition period for Australian white-ball cricket.

Maxwell cited physical struggles in the 50-over format, explaining that his body struggles to get through the full 50 overs under non-ideal conditions, which made him feel "like I was letting the team down" during Australia's semi-final loss to India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

The 36-year-old departs as the batter with the highest strike rate (126.70) among all ODI players with at least 3000 runs, highlighted by his record-breaking 201 not out against Afghanistan at the World Cup 2023 while battling severe cramps.

