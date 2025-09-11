Aaron Hardie ruled out for Australia A for India tour with shoulder injury
Will Sutherland replaces Hardie in Australia A four-day squad
Injury reduces depth in Australia A's batting line-up vs India A
Australia A have adjusted their squad for the upcoming series against India A after all-rounder Aaron Hardie was ruled out with a shoulder injury, with Victoria's Will Sutherland joining the red-ball setup. Hardie will miss both four-day matches against India A, which commence on September 16 in Lucknow, as well as the three one-day fixtures scheduled in Kanpur from September 30 to October 5.
Aaron Hardie injured his left shoulder during a Western Australia state training session on Friday. He will undergo rehabilitation in Perth, with hopes of recovering in time for Western Australia’s Sheffield Shield opener against New South Wales at the WACA on October 4.
Australia A Squad Changes
Victoria’s Will Sutherland, already part of Australia A’s one-day squad, will replace Hardie in the second four-day match in Lucknow, starting September 23. Australia has not yet named Hardie’s replacement for the one-day squad.
Hardie featured in the recent T20I and ODI series against West Indies and South Africa, though his performances noticeably declined against South Africa. Cricket Australia stated that he was included in the “A” squad instead of the short New Zealand T20I tour, and his omission now reduces depth among Australia A’s batting all-rounders for the red-ball phase.
Other injury setbacks also challenge Australia’s selections for this rigorous tour. Lance Morris is sidelined for approximately 12 months following back surgery, while Callum Vidler's stress fracture and Brody Couch’s side injury rule them out of contention. These absences stretch Australia A’s pace and all-rounder resources.
India A Vs Australia A: Schedule And Updated Squads
Australia A will begin their tour with a four-day match in Lucknow from September 16-19, followed by a second four-day match from September 23-26, also in Lucknow. Three one-day fixtures will take place in Kanpur on September 30, October 3, and October 5.
Australia A Four-Day Squad: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott, Will Sutherland (second game only), Henry Thornton.
Australia A ODI Squad: Cooper Connolly, Harry Dixon, Jack Edwards, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland, Henry Thornton (one to be added).