India A Vs Australia A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial ODI: Preview, When And Where To Watch

India A face Australia A in the first unofficial ODI on Tuesday, September 30, at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium
India A sealed the two-match unofficial Test series 1-0, entering the ODI series with momentum, while Australia A look to bounce back
Squad highlights: Shreyas Iyer leads India A, supported by Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Vipraj Nigam, and Ravi Bishnoi; Australia A feature Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Tanveer Sangha, and Todd Murphy
India A (IND-A) clash with Australia A (AUS-A) in the opening unofficial ODI on Tuesday, September 30, at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium.
Fresh off a 1-0 win in the two-match unofficial Test series, India A will aim to maintain their winning momentum as the three-match limited-overs series kicks off.
Australia A, on the other hand, are looking for a strong response after their Test setback. With talented players like Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Tanveer Sangha, and spinner Todd Murphy, they have the firepower to challenge the hosts and turn the ODI series in their favour.
Shreyas Iyer leads India A once again, determined to bounce back after a subdued performance with the bat in the Test series.
He will be supported by a mix of young talent and IPL stars, including Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Vipraj Nigam, and Ravi Bishnoi, giving the squad depth, flair, and experience to make a statement in the ODIs.
India A Vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial ODI: Live Streaming
When to watch India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial ODI?
The India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial ODI will be played on Tuesday, 30 September at 1:30 PM IST.
Where to watch India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial ODI?
As of now, there is no official live streaming or television broadcast scheduled for the first unofficial One-Day International between India A and Australia A on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.
India A Vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial ODI: Squads
Australia A Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Jack Edwards, Cooper Connolly, Will Sutherland, Lachlan Shaw(w), Liam Scott, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Henry Thornton, Sam Elliott, Harry Dixon, Tom Straker
India A Squad: Priyansh Arya, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Abishek Porel, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Simarjeet Singh