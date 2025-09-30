India A Vs Australia A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial ODI: Preview, When And Where To Watch

India A Vs Australia A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial ODI: Get live streaming details and a preview of the first unofficial ODI between India A and Australia A on Tuesday, 30 September, at Green Park, Kanpur

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India A Vs Australia A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial ODI: Preview, When And Where To Watch
Shreyas Iyer in action | Photo: AP/Christopher Pike
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India A face Australia A in the first unofficial ODI on Tuesday, September 30, at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium

  • India A sealed the two-match unofficial Test series 1-0, entering the ODI series with momentum, while Australia A look to bounce back

  • Squad highlights: Shreyas Iyer leads India A, supported by Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Vipraj Nigam, and Ravi Bishnoi; Australia A feature Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Tanveer Sangha, and Todd Murphy

India A (IND-A) clash with Australia A (AUS-A) in the opening unofficial ODI on Tuesday, September 30, at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium.

Fresh off a 1-0 win in the two-match unofficial Test series, India A will aim to maintain their winning momentum as the three-match limited-overs series kicks off.

Australia A, on the other hand, are looking for a strong response after their Test setback. With talented players like Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Tanveer Sangha, and spinner Todd Murphy, they have the firepower to challenge the hosts and turn the ODI series in their favour.

Shreyas Iyer leads India A once again, determined to bounce back after a subdued performance with the bat in the Test series.

He will be supported by a mix of young talent and IPL stars, including Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Vipraj Nigam, and Ravi Bishnoi, giving the squad depth, flair, and experience to make a statement in the ODIs.

Related Content
Related Content

India A Vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial ODI: Live Streaming

When to watch India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial ODI?

The India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial ODI will be played on Tuesday, 30 September at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial ODI?

As of now, there is no official live streaming or television broadcast scheduled for the first unofficial One-Day International between India A and Australia A on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

India A Vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial ODI: Squads

Australia A Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Jack Edwards, Cooper Connolly, Will Sutherland, Lachlan Shaw(w), Liam Scott, Tanveer Sangha, Todd Murphy, Henry Thornton, Sam Elliott, Harry Dixon, Tom Straker

India A Squad: Priyansh Arya, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Abishek Porel, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Simarjeet Singh

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast And Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  3. Nepal Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: NEP Win By 90 Runs, Claim First-Ever Series Victory Over Test-Playing Nation

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka Preview, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Harmanpreet And Co Eye Winning Start To Home Campaign

  5. India Vs West Indies Tests: Alzarri Joseph Joins Shamar Joseph On Injury List Ahead Of Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  3. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Casper Ruud to Reach Japan Open Final After First Set Scare

  5. Iga Swiatek Through To Round Of 16 At China Open After Camila Osorio Retires Hurt

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

  2. Limited Attendance At Cremation Of Protestors Who Died For Ladakh’s Statehood, Sixth Schedule Demand

  3. Leh Apex Body Refuses Talks with Centre until Peace Returns to Ladakh

  4. Day In Pics: September 29, 2025

  5. Prashant Kishor Declares War, Threatens Exposes Against JDU And BJP Leaders

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. The Raja Saab Trailer: Prabhas Starrer Promises A Thrilling Horror Comedy With Perfect Blend Of Scares And Laughs

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

  5. Shrimad Ramayan’s 8-Year-Old Actor Veer Sharma And His Brother Die In Kota Apartment Fire

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  2. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured

  3. Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

  4. Israel's Haifa Honours Indian Soldiers, Updates Textbooks To Credit Their Role In WWI Liberation

  5. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

Latest Stories

  1. Israel's Haifa Honours Indian Soldiers, Updates Textbooks To Credit Their Role In WWI Liberation

  2. Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

  3. Cycling Road World Championships 2025: Pogacar Defends Title With Solo Triumph In Rwanda

  4. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

  6. Dr. Vashisth Das - Don’t Miss A Beat, Take Charge Of Heart Health Before It’s Too Late

  7. Iran Hangs Man Accused Of Being A Key Mossad Spy

  8. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured