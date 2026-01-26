IS Bindra, Former BCCI President, Laid Foundation For Modern Cricket Infrastructure In Punjab

Former BCCI and Punjab Cricket Association chief IS Bindra passed away on Sunday
Former BCCI and Punjab Cricket Association chief IS Bindra passed away on Sunday, January 25, at the age of 84. He was the main person in laying the foundation for modern cricket infrastructure in Punjab.
The former IAS officer-turned-cricket administrator had a long tenure as the president of the Punjab Cricket Association.
Bindra ushered in a new era of cricket marketing in the BCCI. He served as the board's president from 1993-1996, and also served as the President to Punjab Cricket Association from 1978-2014.
In 2015, the PCA stadium in Punjab's Mohali was renamed the I S Bindra Stadium as a tribute to his inspiring work as an administrator.
As BCCI president and later as the principal advisor of the International Cricket Council (ICC), he was instrumental in steering reforms, strengthening institutional authority, and asserting India's rightful voice in global cricket governance.
ICC chairman Jay Shah also paid tribute, expressing his condolences on X, saying, “Deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. I S Bindra, former BCCI president and a stalwart of Indian cricket administration. May his legacy inspire future generations. Om Shanti.”
(with PTI inputs)