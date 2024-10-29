Cricket

IND-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI Toss Update: India Women Bowl In Series Decider - Check Playing XIs From Ahmedabad

India face New Zealand in the third and final ODI match of the bilateral series in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Here are the toss and playing XIs update of the IND-W Vs NZ-W 3rd ODI cricket match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
India-Women-Vs-New-Zealand-Women-ODI-X-Photo
IND-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI: New Zealand Women are batting first in the series decider. Photo: X/BCCIWomen
info_icon

India women's national cricket team will be bowling first after the T20 World Champions, New Zealand women opted to bat first in the third and final ODI to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)

Check the Playing XIs:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

In the 1st ODI, India women defeated New Zealand women by 59 runs but the latter fought back in the second game. Sophie Devine-led White Ferns won the 2nd ODI by 76 runs to level the series 1-1.

BCCI confirmed on their X handle that Shreyanka Patil was not available for selection despite being in the squad as the latter suffered from shin splits as she misses out this must-win clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satghare

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Polly Inglis, Hannah Rowe

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Score: Saima Thakor Gets Her First Wicket, Dismisses Lauren Down; NZ-W - 25/2 (7.1 Overs)
  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI Toss Update: India Women Bowl In Series Decider - Check Playing XIs From Ahmedabad
  3. Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Squads, Fixtures, Date And Time - All You Need To Know
  4. Tim Paine Says He Doesn't Regret Sledging India's Ashwin In Sydney Test During 2020-21 Tour
  5. IPL 2025 Retention Guide: Telecast And Live Streaming, Deadline Date, Rules - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Ballon d'Or Feminin 2024: Aitana Bonmati Wins Second Successive Year
  2. Georgia Stanway Says England Women Must 'Reinvent Themselves' Ahead Of Euro 2025
  3. Erik Ten Hag Sacked: Bruno Fernandes Leads Tributes After Dutchman's Sacking At Manchester United
  4. Serie A: Italian Striker Mario Balotelli 'Pumped' For Return After Sealing Genoa Move
  5. Ballon d'Or Awards 2024: Who Won What At Paris Gala - Check All The Winners
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas Stays In Contention For ATP Finals After First-Round Win
  2. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  4. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  5. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
Hockey News
  1. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  2. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nagpur Police Identify Man Behind Hoax Bomb Threats To Airlines
  2. JK Army Encounter: All Three Militants Gunned Down In Akhnoor | A Look At Recent Incidents
  3. Kerala: Fireworks Explosion During Temple Festival Injures Over 150, 10 Critical
  4. In Maharashtra Elections, It Is Regional Vs National
  5. Maharashtra Doubles Madrasa Salaries But Modern Education Need Of The Hour  
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  2. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  3. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  4. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
  5. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
World News
  1. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  2. Yemen: Houthi Rebels Target Ship In Bab el-Mandeb Strait Off Red Sea
  3. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  4. Brazil Becomes Second BRICS Country To Not Join China’s BRI After India
  5. China: Knife Attack Near Beijing School Injures 5, Including 3 Children
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 29, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
  3. Maharashtra Doubles Madrasa Salaries But Modern Education Need Of The Hour  
  4. Ballon d'Or Awards 2024: Spain's Rodri Wins Maiden Trophy As Real Madrid Boycott Ceremony
  5. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs Frustrate Hosts In Chattogram
  6. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Toss Update, Playing XIs, Chattogram Hourly Weather Forecast
  7. Matthew Wade Retires: AUS Wicketkeeper-Batter Calls Time On His Playing Career
  8. Spain's Aitana Bonmati Wins Second Ballon d'Or, Barcelona Sweep Women's Awards