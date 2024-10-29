IND-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI Toss Update: India Women Bowl In Series Decider - Check Playing XIs From Ahmedabad

India women's national cricket team will be bowling first after the T20 World Champions, New Zealand women opted to bat first in the third and final ODI to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)
Check the Playing XIs:
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
In the 1st ODI, India women defeated New Zealand women by 59 runs but the latter fought back in the second game. Sophie Devine-led White Ferns won the 2nd ODI by 76 runs to level the series 1-1.
BCCI confirmed on their X handle that Shreyanka Patil was not available for selection despite being in the squad as the latter suffered from shin splits as she misses out this must-win clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
Squads:
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Uma Chetry, Sayali Satghare
New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Polly Inglis, Hannah Rowe