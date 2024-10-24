IND-W Vs NZ-W, 1st ODI Toss Update: India Women Bat First In Ahmedabad; Harmanpreet Kaur Rested

India women's national cricket team is up against the new T20 World Champions, New Zealand women in the ODI format at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)
The first ODI match of the three-game bilateral series started with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur missing the first match due to niggle. In her place, Smriti Mandhana is doing the captaincy.
Toss Update:
India women won the toss and opted to bat first
Playing XIs:
India Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Saima Thakor, Renuka Thakur Singh
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Lauren Down, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson
Two players made their ODI cricket debut for India - Saima Thakor and Tejal Hasabnis. Indian captain Kaur was replaced by Hasabnis in the playing XI.
Sophie Devine-led White Ferns have Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer in their playing XI.