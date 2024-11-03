Cricket

IND Vs NZ Test Series Whitewash: BCCI To Discuss Future of Senior Players After Australia Tour

The five-match Test series against Australia could reportedly be the final one for at least two of the four seniors among Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Virat Kohli and Ravindra jadeja third Test between India and New Zealand
Virat Kohli and Ravindra jadeja in action during the third Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. Photo: AP
info_icon

The future of some senior India players will be decided after the tour of Australia as the BCCI evaluates the shocking 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand at home while rolling out a structured phaseout policy before the start of the next WTC cycle. (Highlights | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

There is a high possibility that the five-match Test series against Australia could be the final one for at least two of the four seniors among Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who are in the last leg of their international careers.

"Look, I don't think we can look that far ahead. It's important to focus on the next series, which is Australia," Rohit said when asked for his thoughts on India's Test future given there is limited time left in his captaincy.

"I'm not going to look beyond Australia series. Australia series, for us is now very, very important. We will try and focus on that rather than thinking what happens after," he said.

Rohit Sharma (91) and Virat Kohli (93) managed less than 200 runs across the three India vs New Zealand Tests. - File/AP
IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Says India Will Fight To Do Something Special In Australia Tests

BY PTI

An informal discussion could take place between BCCI bigwigs and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and skipper Rohit about the way forward for an ageing team.

"Stocks will be taken certainly and it could be of informal nature since the team leaves for Australia on November 10. But this has been a huge debacle but, with Australia series round the corner and the squad already announced, there won't be any tinkering," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"But if India doesn't qualify for WTC final in England, one can be rest assured that all four super seniors won't be on that flight to UK for the ensuing five-Test series. In any case, all four have likely played their final Test at home together," the source added.

It is understood that the BCCI is not keen on repeating the 2011 saga when suddenly an old team was found to be out of sorts and hence the selectors, especially chairman Agarkar and head coach Gambhir, would need to talk to the senior cricketers about the plan ahead.

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, right, speaks to India's captain Rohit Sharma - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Finds India's 0-3 Whitewash Hard to Digest – Here's What the Captain Said

BY Outlook Sports Desk

For India to not depend on any other calculations to qualify for the WTC final, they would require a 4-0 result Down Under, which as of now looks next to impossible.

India can still qualify after losing the Border Gavaskar-Trophy if other teams don't fare well.

But once the Australia series is over and if India don't qualify -- the next cycle will start with five Test series in England from June 20 next year at Leeds -- the selection committee might be compelled to look at long-term prospects with chances given to players like Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, who look ready for international cricket.

With Washington Sundar emerging as a strong prospect for the next 10 years, Ashwin's future in India whites could be up for discussion once the Australia series gets over.

Jadeja, with better fitness and handy batting on foreign tracks, might be persisted with although there is a ready replacement for Indian conditions in Axar Patel,with Manav Suthar being third in the pecking order.

In case of batters, between February 2021 to the current match, skipper Rohit Sharma scored 1210 runs from 35 innings in home Tests at an average of 37.81 with four hundreds, but in the last 10 innings, there has been six scores of less than 10 runs and two scores of less than 20, with two half-centuries.

During the same period, Virat Kohli has played 25 innings at home for 742 runs at an average of 30.91, and one century on a flat Ahmedabad deck.

"No doubt pitches in Australia will be far better for batting but erasing self doubts after this kind of humiliation will be a difficult ask," a former selector said.

While Kohli with his supreme fitness can overstay his invitation despite poor returns for close to four years, one can't see Rohit playing beyond this cycle of World Test Championship.

Jasprit Bumrah has been named vice-captain but he might not be the long-term solution due to his workload management, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant being the two candidates who look suitable for Test leadership.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ Test Series Whitewash: BCCI To Discuss Future of Senior Players After Australia Tour
  2. India Vs New Zealand, Test Series: Blackcaps Clinch Historic Test Sweep At Wakhande - Data Debrief
  3. IPL Retentions: Did KL Rahul’s Anchor Mindset Cost Him LSG Spot? Here’s What Stats Say
  4. IND Vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Says India Will Fight To Do Something Special In Australia Tests
  5. IND Vs NZ, Test: Rohit Sharma Discusses What Went Wrong In India's First Home Whitewash In 24 Years
Football News
  1. NorthEast United FC Vs Odisha FC Highlights, ISL: NEUFC 3-2 OFC At Full-time
  2. Mumbai City 1-0 Kerala Blasters Live Score, Indian Super League: Nikolaos Karelis Puts Islanders Ahead As Tuskers Surrender Clean Sheet
  3. NorthEast United 3-2 Odisha FC: Highlanders Ride On Ajaraie Brace To Get Back-to-back ISL Wins
  4. Jamshedpur FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Preview, ISL: Both Teams Looking To Overcome Blips In Last Outings
  5. Dortmund 2-1 RB Leipzig: Comeback Win Just Reward For Injury-ravaged Dortmund, Says Nuri Sahin
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, WTA Finals: World Number 1 Dominates Chinese Opponent For Winning Start
  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Ugo Humbert Live Streaming, Paris Masters 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch The ATP 1000 Summit Clash
  3. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  5. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 03, 2024
  2. Two Sisters Arrested For Attacking Former UP DSP And Family Over Honking Dispute
  3. India, China Made 'Some Progress' In Disengagement: EAM S Jaishankar
  4. How Biscuits Played Key Role In Srinagar Anti-Terror Operation
  5. Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Attack 2 Police Constables, Flee With Their Weapons
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. Don: 1978-Forever
  3. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  4. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  5. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
US News
  1. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  2. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
  3. Do Celebrity Endorsements Tip The Scales In U.S. Presidential Elections?
  4. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
World News
  1. North Korea Backs Russia's War In Ukraine; Zelenskyy Calls For Action Against Troops On Front Line
  2. Iran Woman Strips In Apparent Protest; University Says She Had 'Mental Disorder'
  3. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
  4. Israeli Airstrike Hits Dahiyeh Suburbs In Beirut
  5. Drought Watch Issued In New York City, Mayor Urges Residents To Conserve Water
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival