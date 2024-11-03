IND Vs NZ: Former Indian Cricketers Weigh In On India's 0-3 Whitewash - Check Out Their Reactions

The Indian cricket team experienced the unthinkable, suffering a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand after a stunning batting collapse while attempting to chase down 147 runs for victory. This dramatic turn of events unfolded on Day 3 of the third and final Test match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)
The Kiwis fought hard to clinch the third Test by just 25 runs at Wankhede Stadium, sealing a remarkable 3-0 series victory that will be remembered for years to come.
Here's how former Indian cricketers reacted to India's disappointing loss against New Zealand
Yuvraj Singh wrote on X, "Cricket truly is a humbling sport, isn’t it? Just months after our T20 World Cup win, we face a historic whitewash. That’s the beauty of this game! Bigger tests lie ahead with the Australia series & the way forward is to introspect, learn and look up."
Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh says "This entire series has been quite disappointing for all of us."
He also added, "I’ve been saying for years that Team India needs to play on better pitches. These turning surfaces are making every batsman look quite ordinary."
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Losing 3-0 at home is a tough pill to swallow, and it calls for introspection. Was it a lack of preparation, poor shot selection, or insufficient match practice?"
Following the defeat, India slipped from the top position in the World Test Championship standings to second place. With the Border-Gavaskar series on the horizon, Australia has now claimed the top spot.