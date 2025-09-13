FC Barcelona Vs Valencia Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26: Preview, When & Where To Watch Matchday 4 Match

Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 4 will be played on September 14, 2025
The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Stadium
Barcelona unbeaten this season with 2 wins and 1 draw, scoring 7 goals in 3 matches
FC Barcelona host Valencia on Sunday, September 14, 2025, in their Matchday 4 La Liga clash, but the match won’t be at a fully operational Camp Nou. Due to delays in approval permits for Camp Nou’s reopening, the fixture will instead be played at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, which has a limited capacity of about 6,000.
Barcelona have had a solid start to the 2025-26 La Liga season: unbeaten in their first three games, with two wins (vs Mallorca, Levante) and a draw (against Rayo Vallecano). They also lead the league in average possession and are the second highest scoring team with 7 goals scored so far.
Valencia, meanwhile, are showing defensive discipline under coach Carlos Corberán: having conceded only two goals in three matches, giving them among the best defensive records in the league early on. Offensively, they have recorded one win, one draw and one defeat.
FC Barcelona Vs Valencia Match Details:
Location: Barcelona
Stadium: Estadi Johan Cruyff
Date: Monday, September 15
Kick-off Time: 12:30 am. IST
FC Barcelona Vs Valencia Head-to-head Record
Total matches: 230
FC Barcelona: 114
Valencia: 59
Draws: 57
FC Barcelona Vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 - Live Streaming Info
When to watch FC Barcelona Vs Valencia , La Liga 2025-26 match?
The FC Barcelona Vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Monday, 15 September at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch FC Barcelona Vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 match?
The FC Barcelona Vs Valencia, La Liga 2025-26 match will be streamed on the FanCode app and website.