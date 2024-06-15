Lauderhill, Florida weather update is one of the most searched keywords for cricket fans for the past few days. After Pakistan were knocked out due to rain, it is now Indian fans turn to search for the weather in Florida. India are aiming to finish the America leg of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on a high with a victory over Canada in the last Group A game of both these teams on Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. (Prediction | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
India have won all three of their matches that they have played in the tournament so far. They opened their campaign with a dominating win over Ireland. Then they defeated Pakistan in a game that went right down to the wire. In their third game, they were well challenged by co-hosts USA before gaining victory and locking a Super 8 spot. They would try to build on their good form ahead of the next stage.
India have played all their matches so far in New York and this will be their first match outside the city.
Canada have done well in parts of the game and have an impressive victory over Ireland to show in their debut at the T20 World Cup. They have lost to USA and Pakistan on either sides of their win but have shown that they can compete.
Winning the match would be tough but Canada can try to give the Men In Blue a tough fight. But will the Florida weather allow? Check what is the weather forecast in Lauderhill, Florida for the duration of the India vs Canada match.
India vs Canada Lauderhill, Florida Weather Update
Showers are predicted from early morning till around 12 PM local time in Lauderhill, Florida. However, the good thing is that the chances of rain keep going down as the day from around 10 AM.
The match begins 10:30 AM local time.