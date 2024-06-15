Cricket

IND Vs CAN, T20 World Cup Weather Update: Is It Raining In Lauderhill, Florida? Will India Vs Canada Be Washed Out?

Winning the match would be tough but Canada can try to give the Men In Blue a tough fight. But will the Florida weather allow? Check what is the weather forecast in Lauderhill, Florida for the duration of the India vs Canada match

AP
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday Photo: AP
info_icon

Lauderhill, Florida weather update is one of the most searched keywords for cricket fans for the past few days. After Pakistan were knocked out due to rain, it is now Indian fans turn to search for the weather in Florida. India are aiming to finish the America leg of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on a high with a victory over Canada in the last Group A game of both these teams on Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. (Prediction | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

India have won all three of their matches that they have played in the tournament so far. They opened their campaign with a dominating win over Ireland. Then they defeated Pakistan in a game that went right down to the wire. In their third game, they were well challenged by co-hosts USA before gaining victory and locking a Super 8 spot. They would try to build on their good form ahead of the next stage.

India have played all their matches so far in New York and this will be their first match outside the city.

United States' Aaron Jones reacts after winning the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Grand Prairie, Texas. - AP/Julio Cortez
T20 World Cup: The American Dream Enters Super 8 Stage - Check How USA Scripted History

BY Gaurav Thakur

Canada have done well in parts of the game and have an impressive victory over Ireland to show in their debut at the T20 World Cup. They have lost to USA and Pakistan on either sides of their win but have shown that they can compete.

Winning the match would be tough but Canada can try to give the Men In Blue a tough fight. But will the Florida weather allow? Check what is the weather forecast in Lauderhill, Florida for the duration of the India vs Canada match.

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. - AP/Adam Hunger
India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Match 33: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Gaurav Thakur

India vs Canada Lauderhill, Florida Weather Update

Showers are predicted from early morning till around 12 PM local time in Lauderhill, Florida. However, the good thing is that the chances of rain keep going down as the day from around 10 AM.

The match begins 10:30 AM local time.

Photo: Weather.com
info_icon
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Unconstitutional': West Bengal Guv Condemns CM For Not Allowing Post-Poll Violence Victims To Enter Raj Bhavan
  2. Sheena Bora's Bones, Remains Collected From Maharashtra Untraceable Now: CBI
  3. Indian Army Gets First Batch Of Nagastra-1 Loitering Munition | Key Features
  4. ‘Motherland Awaits You’: Mirwaiz Farooq Urges Kashmiri Pandits To Return
  5. Home Minister Amit Shah Reviews Security In J&K, Calls High-Level Meeting On June 16
Entertainment News
  1. How Deepika Padukone Has Become The Box-Office Queen
  2. ‘Janet Planet’: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler And Annie Baker Charm The Audiences At New York Premiere – View Pics
  3. Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday With Much Fanfare – View Pics
  4. ‘Gullak 4’: 5 Moments That Prove The Slice-Of-Life Family Drama Should Be On Your Weekend Binge List
  5. ‘The Bikeriders’: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy And Others Attend The Star-Studded London Screening – View Pics
Sports News
  1. IND Vs CAN, T20 World Cup Weather Update: Is It Raining In Lauderhill, Florida? Will India Vs Canada Be Washed Out?
  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 1 Guide: Teams, Schedule, Match Days, Venues - All You Need To Know
  3. WWE Clash At The Castle Live Streaming: Matches, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. US Open Golf, Round 2: Rory Mcilroy Remains In Contention As Bryson Dechambeau Impresses
  5. Adam Lallana: Southampton Bring Back Former Captain Ahead Of English Premier League Return
World News
  1. Huge Ice Chunk Falls From Sky, New Jersey Family Nearly Escapes Disaster
  2. Pope Francis Becomes First Pontiff To Address A G7 Summit
  3. Biden's G7 Gaffes: US President's Awkward Moments Again Caught On Camera
  4. Hajj Begins Against The Backdrop Of Destructive Israel-Hamas War
  5. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!