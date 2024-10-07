India on Sunday matched Pakistan's world record as the Men In Blue bowled out Bangladesh for a paltry 127 in the first T20I in Gwalior. (Highlights | More Cricket News)
As Arshdeep Singh shattered the stumps of Mustafizur Rahman to bundle out Bangladesh on the penultimate ball of the innings, India levelled with Pakistan in the list of bowling teams with most all outs in the history of the T20I cricket.
Both India and Pakistan now have bowled out opposition teams 42 times in T20Is. New Zealand is the third team on the list with 35 all outs to their name.
Check out the top five teams to have bowled out their opposition the most times in T20Is.
India: 42
Pakistan: 42
New Zealand: 40
Uganda: 35
West Indies: 32
Indian bowlers looked set to equal this record right from the starting as they kept taking wickets throughout the Bangladesh innings after Suryakumar Yadav had won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first.
Arshdeep struck twice with the new ball, removing both Bangladesh openers. Spinner Varun Chakravaarthy, who returned to the national side after a gap of almost three years, then ran through the Bangladesh middle and lower order. Chakravarthy picked up three wickets to leave Bangladesh tottering.
In between, debutant Mayank Yadav began his international career with a maiden and hassled Bangladesh batters with his express pace. Mayank, alongside Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar finished with a wicket each. Arshdeep then bowled Mustafizur to take his third wicket and bowl out Bangladesh for just 127.
In reply, India finished the small chase in just the 12th over, winning the match by seven wickets. Everyone contributed with the bat and Hardik returned with the top score as he smashed an unbeaten 16-ball 39 to guide India home.
India now lead Bangladesh 1-0 in the three-match series. Second T20I between the two sides is on October 9 in Delhi.