India are playing the second Test match against Bangladesh at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. The hosts are leading the two-matches series 1-0 after a big win in Chennai. (Day 1 Blog | More Cricket News)
Toss Update
India have won the toss and have opted to field
Playing XIs:
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed
India are playing the same team which was part of the win in Chennai. On the other hand, Bangladesh have benched their two seamers - Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed. Taijul Islam and Khaled Ahmed replaced them in the playing XI.
Earlier, Bangladesh's legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan announced his retirement from Test cricket and hinted that the Kanpur Test might be his last if the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) could not arrange a home Test for him in future.