IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India Win In Kanpur, Top WTC Table - In Pics

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored another half-century as India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the weather-hit second Test to make a clean sweep of the two-Test series on Tuesday. India, after dismissing Bangladesh for 146 runs in the second innings, thanks to three-wicket hauls by Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, achieved the victory target of 95 runs in 17.2 overs, with Jaiswal and Kohli scoring 51 and unbeaten 29 runs respectively. Earlier, Ashwin (3/50), Jadeja (3/34) and Bumrah (3/17) broke the back of the Bangladesh batting, allowing them the addition of just 120 runs to their overnight total of 26/2. Overnight batter Shadman Islam was the highest scorer for Bangladesh in the second innings, scoring 50 runs. The lunch session was extended by nearly an hour to complete Bangladesh's innings. Bangladesh was bundled out for 233 in their first innings before India scored a quick-fire 285/9 and declared their innings on Monday in a match in which two days were completely lost due to a wet outfield.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India’s Rishabh Pant being congratulated by Bangladesh players after winning the match | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

India’s Rishabh Pant being congratulated by Bangladesh players after winning the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, in Kanpur.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half century
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half century | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half century on the fifth day of the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, in Kanpur.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test:
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot on the fifth and final day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Indias Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the fifth day
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the fifth day | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the fifth and final day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladeshs Mehidy Hasan Miraz, center, celebrate the wicket of Indias Shubman Gill
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, center, celebrate the wicket of India's Shubman Gill | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, center, celebrate the wicket of India's Shubman Gill on the fifth and final day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladeshs Mehidy Hasan Miraz, right, celebrates the wicket of Indias captain Rohit Sharma
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, right, celebrates the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, right, celebrates the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma on the fifth and final day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Indias Jasprit Bumrah celebrate the wicket of Bangladeshs Mushfiqur Rahim
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim on the fifth and final day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladeshs Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot on the fifth day of the 2nd cricket test match
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot on the fifth day of the 2nd cricket test match | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot on the fifth and final day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Indias Jasprit Bumrah, left, and Indias captain Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of Bangladeshs Taijul Islam
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, and India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Taijul Islam | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, and India's captain Rohit Sharma celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Taijul Islam on the fifth and final day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Indias Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Bangladeshs Mehidy Hasan Miraz
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the fifth and final day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Indias Ravindra Jadeja, left, and Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Bangladeshs Shakib Al Hasan
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, and Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, and Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan on the fifth and final day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Indias Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of Bangladeshs Shadman Islam
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India's Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shadman Islam | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shadman Islam on the fifth and final day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladeshs Shadman Islam celebrates his fifty runs
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh's Shadman Islam celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam celebrates his fifty runs on the fifth and final day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.

