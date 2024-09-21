IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Pant, Gill Register Hundreds As India Set Bangladesh Daunting 515-Run Target

India declared their second innings at 287 for the loss of four wickets, setting Bangladesh a massive 515-run target to win the first Test of the two-match Test series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, September 21. (More Cricket News)
Resuming Day 3 with an overnight score of 81, the hosts continued to dominate with Rishabh Pant’s Test resurgence (109) and Shubman Gill critics-shutting knock (119*), both registering their respective hundreds.
Pant, scored his sixth Test hundred off just 124 balls, equalling MS Dhoni’s record of most hundred in the longest format of the game for an Indian designated wicketkeeper, and all of that after a 634-day wait following his car crash in December 2022.
After he walked back to the pavilion, Gill raced to his fifth hundred in 161 balls. He eventually faced 176 balls to score 119, hitting ten fours and four sixes.
Brief Scores:
Bangladesh 1st innings: 149 all out.