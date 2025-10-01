ILT20 2025-26 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Season 4 Auction On TV And Online In India?

The first-ever ILT20 2025-26 auction will take place in Dubai on Wednesday (October 1) with all eyes on Ravichandran Ashwin who has the highest base price category. Check the live streaming, timings and venue details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
ashwin in dindigul dragons outfit
Ravichandran Ashwin is in the Dindigul Dragons' jersey in TNPL 2024. Photo: X/ @ESPNcricinfo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • International League T20 (ILT20) Season 4 Auction will be held in Dubai

  • R Ashwin has entered the auction

  • Live streaming and other information listed below

The International League T20 (ILT20) enters it's fourth season with the auction to be held on Wednesday, October 1 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Jumeirah Beach in Dubai. This will be the first time that the ILT20 will let go of direct signing model and approach for a competitive bidding process, that will see some star players enter the fray.

Six Franchises Eye Star Names At ILT20 Season 4 Auction

The six franchises that will be participating at the auction are - Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz. There will be 300 players entering the auction pool from 20-plus countries.

Each team will be handed a purse of 1.5 million dollars, with an option of spending further $2 million including two wildcard signings worth $250,000 outside the auction. Franchises must collate squad around 14-18 players, with six overseas stars and a minimum of five UAE local stars.

Who will sign Ravichandran Ashwin?

All eyes will be on Ravichandran Ashwin and his availability for the league. The veteran star enters the auction at a base price of $120,000 following his international retirement. Alongside Ashwin, there are four other Indian players in the pool - Piyush Chawla, Ankit Rajput, Siddharth Kaul and Priyank Panchal.

ILT20 Season 4 Auction Live Streaming Details

  • Date: October 1, 2025

  • Start Time: 3:30 pm IST (India), 2:00 pm local time (UAE)

  • Venue: Dubai

  • Live Streaming: Zee5 (India) and ILT20’s official YouTube channel (Rest of the world)

Current Squads Of ILT20 Season 4 Teams

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Liam Livingstone, Alishan Sharafu, Alex Hales, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Jason Holder (Wildcard), Piyush Chawla (Wildcard)

Desert Vipers: Lockie Ferguson, Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Max Holden, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andries Gous, Shimron Hetmyer (Wildcard)

Dubai Capitals: Jordan Matthew Cox, Rovman Powell, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Waqar Salamkheil, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Jimmy Neesham, David Willey (Wildcard), Leus de Plooy (Wildcard)

Gulf Giants: James Vince, Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, Azmatullah Omarzai, Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Mayers (Wildcard), Matthew Forde (Wildcard)

MI Emirates: AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kamindu Mendis, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, Muhammad Waseem, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow

Sharjah Warriorz: Tim Southee, Dinesh Karthik, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sikandar Raza, Tim David, Tom Abell (Wildcard), Adil Rashid (Wildcard)

MI Emirates have not signed any wildcard player, while Desert Vipers can sign one more.

Published At:
×

