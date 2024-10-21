ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Confirmed Winners

New Zealand and South Africa locked horns in the Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time, as the White Ferns came out on top by toppling the Proteas in the final and win their first-ever T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 20 in Dubai. (Highlights | Scorecard)
The White Ferns added to their One-Day title at the 2000 Cricket World Cup and became the first New Zealand team to win a T20 World Cup, with the men’s team – the Black Caps – yet to achieve this feat.
South Africa’s chase was held to 126-9 in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in reply to New Zealand’s 158-5 in the final of the 18-day tournament thus handing Sophie Devine's team a 32-run victory.
After South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss on Sunday and opted to bowl, Kerr top scored for New Zealand with a 38-ball 43. Brooke Halliday hit 38 runs in 28 deliveries and opener Suzie Bates scored 32 in 31. Nonkululeko Mlaba took 2-31 in four overs for South Africa.
South Africa made a strong start to its chase, reaching 51-1 in 6.5 overs but never really threatened afterward, reaching the halfway stage of its innings at 64-3.
Wolvaardt top scored for South Africa with a 27-ball 33.
Kerr took 3-24 in her four overs, including Wolvaardt’s wicket.
Kerr was named player of the match and also player of the tournament, finishing with a record 15 wickets in six games.
(With AP inputs)