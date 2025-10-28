ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Who Will Officiate India Vs Australia Semi-Final?

ICC announced the match officials for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-finals, with India set for a high-stakes showdown against unbeaten Australia in Navi Mumbai

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal tomar
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Who Will Officiate India Vs Australia Semi-Final?
Kranti Goud, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana in action for India against Pakistan in ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.
  • ICC announced officials for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semi-finals, England vs South Africa on Oct 29, India vs Australia on Oct 30.

  • Lauren Agenbag and Sue Redfern to umpire India–Australia clash; Kim Cotton, Nimali Perera, and Michell Pereira complete the panel.

  • India reached semifinals after a 53-run (DLS) win over New Zealand

The semi-finals are coming, and the ICC has announced the match officials for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 knockout stage. India will face unbeaten Australia in a high-voltage second semi-final at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, while England meet South Africa a day earlier in Guwahati.

For India, it’s a shot at redemption and history. After a shaky group stage that saw three consecutive defeats, the hosts roared back when it mattered most, defeating New Zealand by 53 runs (DLS method) at the DY Patil Stadium in the 24th match of the tournament.

The win not only ended their losing streak but also ensured that India reached semifinals, sealing the final knockout berth in front of their home crowd.

In Navi Mumbai, Lauren Agenbag and Sue Redfern will be the on-field umpires for the India–Australia clash. Agenbag has already handled several of India’s fixtures this tournament, including their matches against Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

Redfern was also part of the officiating team when Australia stunned India earlier in the competition with a record run chase.

Kim Cotton will serve as the third umpire, Nimali Perera as the fourth, and Michell Pereira will officiate as match referee.

As the spotlight shifts to Navi Mumbai, the stage is set for a fierce battle between India’s fearless resurgence and Australia’s flawless dominance, a clash that promises to define the World Cup.

Who Are The Officials For ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-Finals?

Lauren Agenbag and Sue Redfern (on-field umpires), Kim Cotton (third umpire), Nimali Perera (fourth umpire), and Michell Pereira (match referee).

When Is ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-Final?

India vs Australia - October 30, Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
England vs South Africa - October 29, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

