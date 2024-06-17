ICC T20 World Cup: Indian Players Unwind With Beach Volleyball Ahead Of Crucial Super 8s - Watch

The Indian cricket team arrived in Barbados ahead of their Super Eight stage opener against Afghanistan which is scheduled on Thursday, June 20th at the Kensington Oval. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)
India are slotted in Group 1 of the two groups alongside Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The much-awaited and important India-Australia clash will take place on Monday, June 24th at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.
Before the games come thick and fast, the Indian players spent some quality time on the bench playing volleyball to switch off and stay fresh for the competition ahead.
In a video shared by the BCCI, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube can all be seen playing. However, skipper Rohit Sharma was missing, which took fans by surprise.
India are the inaugural T20 World Cup champions and will be looking to add a second to their tally in 2024. Rohit Sharma’s men have been undefeated in the ongoing T20 tournament and the side will look to carry forward the momentum into the Super Eight stage.