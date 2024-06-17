Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Indian Players Unwind With Beach Volleyball Ahead Of Crucial Super 8s - Watch

The Indian cricket team arrived in Barbados ahead of their Super Eight stage opener against Afghanistan which is scheduled on Thursday, June 20th at the Kensington Oval

Photo: Screengrab
Indian players playing volleyball Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

The Indian cricket team arrived in Barbados ahead of their Super Eight stage opener against Afghanistan which is scheduled on Thursday, June 20th at the Kensington Oval. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

India are slotted in Group 1 of the two groups alongside Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The much-awaited and important India-Australia clash will take place on Monday, June 24th at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. 

Before the games come thick and fast, the Indian players spent some quality time on the bench playing volleyball to switch off and stay fresh for the competition ahead. 

In a video shared by the BCCI, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube can all be seen playing. However, skipper Rohit Sharma was missing, which took fans by surprise. 

India are the inaugural T20 World Cup champions and will be looking to add a second to their tally in 2024. Rohit Sharma’s men have been undefeated in the ongoing T20 tournament and the side will look to carry forward the momentum into the Super Eight stage. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead; Goods Train Driver Not At Fault, Automatic Signalling Failed, Docs Suggest
  2. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  3. Day In Pics: June 17, 2024
  4. Newly Elected MP Ramvir Bidhuri Requests BJP Chief To Relieve Him Of LoP Post In Delhi Assembly
  5. BJP Gears Up For State Polls, Names In-Charges For Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkand An J&K | Know Who Is Placed Where
Entertainment News
  1. Anil Kapoor Starts Preparations For ‘Subedaar’, Shares Picture On Social Media
  2. Angelina Jolie Gets Elegant Design Of Tiny Bird As A Tattoo
  3. Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Was First Brought Into Bollywood Because Of Her Resemblance With Preity Zinta
  4. Alia Bhatt Leaves Internet In Awe With Unseen Pic Of Ranbir Kapoor, Daughter Raha
  5. 'Bhairava Anthem' From 'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Diljit Dosanjh Ignite The Screens With Their Energy And Swag
Sports News
  1. ICC T20 World Cup: Indian Players Unwind With Beach Volleyball Ahead Of Crucial Super 8s - Watch
  2. Euro 2024: Ralf Rangnick Says Austria Must Believe In Hopes Of France Upset
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  4. Rory McIlroy's US Open Misses Will Haunt Him For The Rest Of His Life, Says Nick Faldo
  5. Euro 2024: Marcus Rashford Did Not Deserve England Spot, Says Erik Ten Hag
World News
  1. North Korea Says Russian President Putin Will Arrive In The North On Tuesday
  2. Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety
  3. ‘Heat Dome’ Set To Strike NYC; Follow These Experts' Advice to Stay Cool And Prevent Heat Illness
  4. 'Making Fun Of Short People': Walmart's New Cart Design Draws Criticism From Shoppers
  5. Israeli Officials Say Netanyahu Has Dissolved The War Cabinet After Key Partner Bolted Government
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead; Goods Train Driver Not At Fault, Automatic Signalling Failed, Docs Suggest
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s