India continue to hold their numero uno position in the latest ICC T20 rankings, in the lead-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. The 2022 semi-finalists and inaugural T20 World Cup winners have 264 rating points, while Australia are second with 257 points. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
Defending champions England are third with 254 points, and two-time champions West Indies have moved up to fourth position with 252 points.
West Indies, who claimed the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup titles, are ahead of New Zealand and South Africa after their 3-0 victory over South Africa, who were pushed down to seventh position in the list led by India. New Zealand are on 250 while Pakistan and South Africa are both on 244 points, with Pakistan slightly ahead on decimal points.
The Caribbean players have benefitted from their strong performances in the home series, right before their campaign opener against Papua New Guinea in Guyana on June 2.
As for the T20I batting rankings, West Indies opener Brandon King is up five places to the eighth rung after topping the series aggregate with 159 runs and Johnson Charles, who smashed 69 off 26 balls to be named Player of the Match in the third T20I, is up 17 places to 20th.
Another batter to move up is Kyle Mayers, gaining 12 places to reach 31st position with an aggregate of 102 runs. In the bowling rankings, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has advanced a whopping 84 places to 27th after finishing with eight wickets in the series.
