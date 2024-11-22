In-form batter Tilak Varma will be leading his Hyderabad side against Meghalaya in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament Group A round 1 fixture on Saturday, November 23. (More Cricket News)
Tilak Varma, who is fresh from scoring a century in India's last T20I against South Africa, will be raring to go once again in the shortest format against a lowly Meghalaya attack.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Groups And Teams
Group A: Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Bihar
Hyderabad vs Meghalaya, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1: Live Streaming
When and where will the Hyderabad vs Meghalaya, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D Round 1 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1 match between Hyderabad vs Meghalaya will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot at 9:00 AM.
Where will the Hyderabad vs Meghalaya, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A Round 1 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.