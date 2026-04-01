Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans Highlights, PSL 2026: Sahibzada Century Helps MS Beat HK By Six Wickets

Ashton Turner: “There was always some uncertainty with a new group – new ownership, staff, and players – but we knew we had a talented squad, and it was satisfying to start well and see how the team has come together (on team start and combination). Momin, the young wrist spinner, has been impressive – we had tough selection calls with multiple quality options, but for him to step in, perform, and be man of the match gives him a lot of confidence, especially since he hasn’t played much domestic cricket yet (on Momin’s performance). As for the pitch, wickets here feel a bit unfamiliar to me, so I’m relying on advice from teammates, and since bowling first worked for us last game, we will stick with that approach (on pitch assessment and strategy).”