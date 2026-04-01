Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans Highlights, PSL 2026: Sahibzada Century Helps MS Beat HK By Six Wickets

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Sahibzada Farhan scored his 9th T20 century as MS beat HK by six wickets in their Pakistan Super League 2026 fixture in Lahore. Check scores and updates of MS vs HK, Pakistan Super League match 8 from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as it happened

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Hyderabad Kingsmen cricketers celebrating after a wicket against Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2026. X/thePSLt20
Check the highlights of today's Pakistan Super League 2026 fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Sahibzada Farhan scored a magnificent century as Multan Sultans topped the PSL 2026 points table with a six-wicket win over HK in their PSL 2026 fixture. Earlier, HK scored 225 in their innings but Sahibzada's innings took MS home. Check scores and updates of MS vs HK, Pakistan Super League match 8 from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as it happened
LIVE UPDATES

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Squads

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad: Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Usman Khan(w), Syed Saad Ali, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hammad Azam, Maheesh Theekshana, Riley Meredith, Akif Javed, Sharjeel Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Rizwan Mehmood, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Hunain Shah, Asif Mehmood

Multan Sultans Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner(c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shehzad Gul, Momin Qamar, Atizaz Habib Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Awais Zafar, Muhammad Shahzad, Lachlan Shaw, Faisal Akram, Delano Potgieter, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Arshad Iqbal, Tabraiz Shamsi

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Match Info

The Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match will be played on Wednesday, April 1. The game will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and will start at 7:00 PM local time (7:30 PM IST).

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Lahore Weather

As per AccuWeather, expect a cloudy evening in Lahore with 1% chance of rain. Expect the match to go on schedule with the weather playing its part. Captain winning the toss could opt to bowl first, given the cool weather conditions.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Toss & Playing XIs

Marnus Labuschagne, captain of the Hyderabad Kingsmen, has won the toss and elected to bat.

Multan Sultans (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner(c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shehzad Gul, Momin Qamar.

Hyderabad Kingsmen (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Usman Khan(w), Syed Saad Ali, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Ali.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Captains At The Toss

Ashton Turner: “There was always some uncertainty with a new group – new ownership, staff, and players – but we knew we had a talented squad, and it was satisfying to start well and see how the team has come together (on team start and combination). Momin, the young wrist spinner, has been impressive – we had tough selection calls with multiple quality options, but for him to step in, perform, and be man of the match gives him a lot of confidence, especially since he hasn’t played much domestic cricket yet (on Momin’s performance). As for the pitch, wickets here feel a bit unfamiliar to me, so I’m relying on advice from teammates, and since bowling first worked for us last game, we will stick with that approach (on pitch assessment and strategy).”

Marnus Labuschagne: “We will have a bat – it looks like a good track and from the last couple of games it seems better to bat first, so it’s a great opportunity for us to put runs on the board (on choosing to bat after winning the toss). We’re not really frustrated with the losses – we’re focusing on learning from each game and making sure we don’t repeat the same mistakes, and this is a good chance to correct those performances (on recent results). The two young players at the top are very talented for Pakistan, and if they can show their ability, it will put the team in a strong position (on expectations from young openers). We’ve made a couple of changes – Sharjeel comes in for Hammad and Mohammad Ali replaces Akif (on team changes).”

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Match Starts

Maaz Sadaqat and Saim Ayub are at the crease as HK batters look to give their side a blistering start in Lahore. MS bowlers will look to use enough juice from the pitch early on and it will be an intriguing battle between bat and ball.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat Start Off On Blistering Note

Some start from HK as Saim Ayub and Maaz Sadaqat have started off well by hitting a flurry of boundaries. The two Pakistani batters have gone after the likes of Ashton Turner and Peter Siddle.

HK: 33-0 (3 Overs)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Saim Ayub Falls After Promising Start

PAK opening batter Saim Ayub has to walk back on 27 (20 balls) after delivering a promising start to his side, Hyderabad Kingsmen. Peter Siddle with the crucial wicket as Multan Sultans strike in the PP. Despite the wicket, HK are on top, going on at 12 rpo.

HK: 74-1 (6 Overs)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: HK Losing Their Way

Hyderabad Kingsmen have lost three wickets inside the 10 overs with both the openers back in the hut. Maaz Sadaqat (62) was the latest to fall as HK's promising start has hit a blip.

HK: 106-3 (10 Overs)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: HK Need To Control The Fall Of Wickets

HK are 144/3 in 13 overs but three wickets down and must not lose their way. A mini-collapse could derail their momentum and put all the hard efforts put in by Sadaqat and Saim to bad use.

HK: 144-3 (13 Overs)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: HK Eye Big Finish

Sharjeel Khan and Syed Saad Ali are at the crease for the final four overs of HK's innings and need a big four overs to get them towards 170-plus. As for Multan Sultans, their bowlers will be tasked of restricting the HK side to below 180 or less.

HK: 168-4 (16 Overs)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: HK Innings Done

Sharjeel Khan (24-ball 50) and Irfan Khan scored at a blistering rate to take their team's total to 225/5 in 20 overs. Earlier, Maaz Sadaqat hit 62 but it was Sharjeel who took the MS bowlers to all corners of Lahore Stadium.

HK: 225-5 (20 Overs)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith Out For Run-Chase

Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith are at the crease for MS as they chase a mammoth 226 set by the HK batters. The MS duo have started well, scoring 37 in the opening three overs.

MS: 37/0 (3 Overs)

HK: 225-5 (20 Overs)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith Go Bonkers After HK Bowlers

My oh my! What a start this is from the Multan Sultans openers! Sahibzada Farhan and Steve Smith have blasted 83 runs in the first six overs and HK bowlers are already feeling the heat. This is some start from the AUS-PAK pairing.

MS: 83/0 (6 Overs)

HK: 225-5 (20 Overs)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Sahibzada Farhan Continues His Attack Despite Steve Smith Wicket

Steve Smith departed for 20-ball 46 but Sahibzada is still there for the MS side, who is proving to be a thorn in the HK bowlers' attack. 100 under 10 overs and the total of 225 is looking small now.

MS: 114/1 (9 Overs)

HK: 225-5 (20 Overs)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Sahibzada Farhan Is On A Rampage

Sahibzada Farhan is 72 not out and has attacked the HK bowlers like they are amateurs. The PAK batter, who scored the most runs at the T20 World Cup 2024, could score yet another triple-figure if he continues with his display.

MS: 135/2 (11 Overs)

HK: 225-5 (20 Overs)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: MS Cruising To The Target

Sahibzada Farhan and Shan Masood are stitching a crucial partnership for the Sultans in the context of the game. MS now just need 78 runs in 42 balls with two set batters on the crease

MS: 148/2 (13 Overs)

HK: 225-5 (20 Overs)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Shan Masood Attacks Saim Ayub

Shad Masood got lucky on the first ball of the over when a stumping went begging and he made full use of the opportunity and slammed Saim Ayub for 17 runs before falling on the fifth ball off the over. What a dramatic over it was.

MS: 167/3 (14 Overs)

HK: 225-5 (20 Overs)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Sahibzada Farhan Nearing Century

What a knock this is from Sahibzada Farhan! The Pakistan batter continues from where he left off in the T20 World Cup 2026. MS are inching towards win and his innings has played a crucial part in taking them towards the 225-run target.

MS: 192/4 (16 Overs)

HK: 225-5 (20 Overs)

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Multan Sultans, LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Sahibzada Farhan Century Takes MS Home!

What a knock! What a player! Sahibzada Farhan remains not out on 106 as Multan Sultans register a six-wicket victory over the Hyderabad Kingsmen. The PAK opener registered his 9th century in T20 cricket. This has been an absolute class knock from the batter, who lit up the T20 WC with his aggressive play.

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