Hong Kong Vs Singapore, Live Streaming ICC CWC Challenge League B: When, Where To Watch

Hong Kong are set to clash with Singapore in match 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B 2024-26 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Friday, 15th November. (More Cricket News)
Singapore's last game against Tanzania ended in no results after heavy rain. Hong Kong also played their last game against Tanzania and they won that match by five wickets which was reduced to 25-over per side.
Singapore are still searching their first win in the tournament and currently stand in fifth place in the points table with two losses in three matches. Hong Kong have won two out of four matches and are third on the table.
Singapore will try to register their first win of the tournament on Friday and Hong Kong have a chance to climb up the points table with another win against Singapore.
Live Streaming Of Hong Kong vs Singapore, ICC CWC Challenge League B Match 12:
When is Hong Kong vs Singapore, ICC CWC Challenge League B match 12?
Where to watch Hong Kong vs Singapore, ICC CWC Challenge League B match 12?
One can catch the live streaming of the ICC CWC Challenge League B matches on the FanCode app and website.
Hong Kong Vs Singapore - Full Squads
Hong Kong: Shiv Mathur, Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan(c), Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza, Martin Coetzee, Zeeshan Ali(w), Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Anas Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Luke Jones, Darsh Vora, Ali Hassan, Adil Mehmood, Aizaz Khan
Singapore: Aman Desai(w), Aritra Dutta, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh(c), Amartya Kaul, Riaan Naik, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Harsha Bharadwaj, Pranav Sudarshan, Rezza Gaznavi, Akshay Puri, Shreyan Pattnaik, Aslan Jafri, Pranav Dhanuka