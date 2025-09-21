Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Trinbago Knight Riders Live Streaming, CPL 2025: When, Where To Watch GAW Vs TKR Final?

Check out the live streaming, H2H, timings and other info for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 final between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Guyana Amazon Warriors-Vs-Trinbago Knight Riders
CPL 2025 final live streaming: Guyana Amazon Warriors take on Trinbago Knight Riders at Providence. Photo: X/CPL
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors clash in the final

  • CPL 2025 final will be played at the Providence Stadium

  • The clash will be a repeat of the 2023 final, as well as the 2018 final

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 season comes towards its climax as Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors go head-to-head in the final in what promises to be a great contest between the two franchises.

The clash will be a repeat of the 2023 final, as well as the 2018 final, with Knight Riders winning the latter whereas the Warriors winning the former.

The match will be played on Monday, September 22 (IST) at the Providence Stadium, Guyana at 5:30am.

TKR will be led by Nicholas Pooran whereas GAW will be led by Imran Tahir in the final.

Match Details:

Date: Sunday, 21st September 2025.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Match Time: 05:30 AM IST

GAW Vs TKR, CPL 2025 Final - Head-to-Head (Last 5 Matches):

  • Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2 wins

  • Trinbago Knight Riders - 3 wins

Squads:

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Imran Tahir (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope (WK), Glenn Phillips, Gudakesh Motie, Moeen Ali, Shamar Joseph, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Shamarh Brooks, Kemol Savory, Hassan Khan, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Quentin Sampson, Riyad Latif.

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Nicholas Pooran (captain & WK), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Colin Munro, Usman Tariq, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds, McKenny Clarke, Joshua Da Silva and Nathan Edward.

GAW Vs TKR, CPL 2025 Final: Live Streaming Info

The CPL 2025 final between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at Providence in Guyana, and will start at 5:30 AM IST on Monday, September 22 in India.

One can watch the CPL 2025 final on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels on TV and the live streaming of the tournament will be available on the Fancode app and website.

