The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 season comes towards its climax as Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors go head-to-head in the final in what promises to be a great contest between the two franchises.
The clash will be a repeat of the 2023 final, as well as the 2018 final, with Knight Riders winning the latter whereas the Warriors winning the former.
The match will be played on Monday, September 22 (IST) at the Providence Stadium, Guyana at 5:30am.
GAW Vs TKR, CPL 2025 Final - Head-to-Head (Last 5 Matches):
Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2 wins
Trinbago Knight Riders - 3 wins
Squads:
Guyana Amazon Warriors:
Imran Tahir (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope (WK), Glenn Phillips, Gudakesh Motie, Moeen Ali, Shamar Joseph, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Shamarh Brooks, Kemol Savory, Hassan Khan, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Quentin Sampson, Riyad Latif.
Trinbago Knight Riders:
Nicholas Pooran (captain & WK), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Colin Munro, Usman Tariq, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds, McKenny Clarke, Joshua Da Silva and Nathan Edward.
GAW Vs TKR, CPL 2025 Final: Live Streaming Info
One can watch the CPL 2025 final on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels on TV and the live streaming of the tournament will be available on the Fancode app and website.