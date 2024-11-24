Gujarat Vs Saurashtra Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 2: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 has kick-started with round 1 matches starting from November 23 with many top national cricketers in action. (More Cricket News)
With the IPL 2025 mega auction in the background, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson are representing their state-level teams in the T20 tournament.
Axar Patel-led Gujarat will be in action against Saurashtra in this Group B round 2 fixture on Monday, November 25. Axar's Gujarat lost to Hardik's Baroda in their round 1 fixture.
As for Saurashtra, the Jaydev Unadkat-led side dominated proceedings as they won by 54 runs against Sikkim in their round 1 fixture in Indore.
Gujarat Vs Saurashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 2: Live Streaming
When and where will the Gujarat Vs Saurashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 2 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 2 match, Gujarat Vs Saurashtra will be played on Monday, November 25 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore at 4:30 PM IST.
Where will the Gujarat Vs Saurashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 2 match be telecast and live streamed?
The said will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. One can also stream the game on the JioCinema app and its website.