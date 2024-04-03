Gujarat Titans Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is a quality batter and on his day, he could be a destructive player and could really hurt the opposing bowlers. Gill is yet to hit the stride of last season but with the IPL 2024 still in it's early stage, the young captain shouldn't take time to hit the ground running. However, PBKS possess some quality bowlers in their arsenal and one of them is South Africa's finest, Kagiso Rabada. The 28-year-old has scalped just four wickets in three games but he pacer just needs one game to come to life and uproot the opposition batter's stumps. This contest between Gill and Rabada could really set up nicely for a mouth-watering battle between bat and ball.