Who Is Danish Malewar? Young Vidarbha Batter Handed T20 Debut In GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match

Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada, left, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Danish Malewar, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, April 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada, left, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Danish Malewar, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, April 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki