GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Best Bowling Figures

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are gearing up for their first clash in the 2024 IPL season. Check out the key stats from the GT vs RCB derby - head-to-head record, most runs, wickets, highest score and best bowling figures

Match 45 of the 2024 Indian Premier League will witness the first clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru of the season, on April 28, Sunday at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. (Preview | Key Battles | Full IPL Coverage)

Gujarat Titans, currently residing in seventh place on the points table is suffering from uncertainties. The team that made it to the finals two times in a row has lost 5 of the 9 matches played this season. Not to mention, the absence of Mohammad Shami is noticeable. Also, injury has slowed down Rashid Khan. There is inconsistency in the batting line as well, so far only the skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan and David Miller have been scoring high.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, currently at the bottom of the IPL standings, have finally ended their seven-match winless streak with an impressive 35-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous match.

Unfortunately, the team's poor performance has put them in a difficult position where qualifying for the playoffs seems unlikely, as they need to win all their remaining matches and do some more calculations. The team has had a good batting performance, with Virat Kohli scoring above ton, and Dinesh Karthik finishing the match with some amazing knocks. However, their bowling has been weak.

Before the GT Vs RCB match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the relatively fresh rivalry.

GT Vs RCB Head-To-Head Record

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have locked horns three times in the past, with the Titans emerging victorious in 2 of them while the Challengers won one match only.

GT Vs RCB: Highest Run-Scorers

The charismatic Shubman Gill have scored highest run in the GT vs RCB fixture so far with 104 runs. Second comes Virat Kohli, who scored 101 followed by third highest score, 73 to his name.

GT Vs RCB: Highest Wicket-Takers

The highest number of wickets taken in a match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is only 2. The best figure has been executed by Pradeep Sangwan on 2/19. Shahbaz Ahmed comes second with 2/26.

GT Vs RCB: Highest Individual Score

The batting maestro Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest individual run-scorer in the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru fixture with 232 runs to his name. The second-highest scorer is Shubman Gill, who has scored 136 runs in the three innings.

GT Vs RCB: Best Bowling Figures

Rashid Khan leads the chart when it comes to the most number of wickets in this fixture scalping 4 wickets in the three matches played. Wanindu Hasaranga comes next with 3 wickets under his belt.

