GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Best Bowling Figures

Gujarat Titans, currently residing in seventh place on the points table is suffering from uncertainties. The team that made it to the finals two times in a row has lost 5 of the 9 matches played this season. Not to mention, the absence of Mohammad Shami is noticeable. Also, injury has slowed down Rashid Khan. There is inconsistency in the batting line as well, so far only the skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan and David Miller have been scoring high.