Germany Vs Norway Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 12

Germany will meet Norway in the 12th match of Sub-Regional Europe T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on July 11, Thursday at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. (More Cricket News)
With two wins in the two matches played so far, team Norway led by Raza Iqbal is leading the points table. Meanwhile, the Harmanjot Singh-led Germany stand only a position behind in the table, having also won both their matches.
Top two teams from the regional final will qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka.
Apart from the hosts Germany, Belgium, Croatia, Gibraltar, Jersey, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden and Switzerland are the other European teams that are currently in action at the T20 cricket tournament.
Germany Squad:
Sachin Mandy (wk), Harmanjot Singh (C), A Khan, H Wardak, Faisal Bin Mubashar, B Kohler-Cadmore, M Ahmed, Muslim Yar Ashraf, V Ganesan, Sajid Liaqat, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi
Norway Squad:
Khizer Ahmed (wk), M Singh, Walid Ghauri, Mohammad Ibrahim Rahimi, Kuruge Darshana Abeyrathna, Wahidullah Sahak, Javed Khan, Raza Iqbal (C), Ahmadullah Shinwari, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Vinay Ravi
When is the Germany Vs Norway T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier Match 12?
The Germany Vs Norway T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier match will take place on July 11, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.
Where to watch Germany Vs Norway T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier Match 12?
There will be no live telecast of the upcoming T20 tournament on any TV channel India.
However, it will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Fans world-wide will be able to watch the T20 matches live on ICC.tv