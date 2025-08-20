Gareth Southgate Not Looking For Managerial Return Amid 'Strange' Poland Links

Gareth Southgate not looking for any managerial role
Southgate has been out of work since last July after resigning as England's manager
The 54-year-old enjoyed a successful eight-year stint with the Three Lions
Gareth Southgate revealed he knew nothing about rumours linking him to the Poland national team job, adding he is not actively looking for a return to management.
Southgate has been out of work since last July after resigning as England's manager just two days after their defeat to Spain in the European Championships final.
The 54-year-old enjoyed a successful eight-year stint with the Three Lions, leading the team to two finals at Euro 2020 and 2024 as well as the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.
Southgate took charge of 102 matches with England, winning 61 of those, with the Three Lions netting 223 goals during his tenure.
His 14 wins at major tournaments are the most of any manager in England's history, while they reached more finals (two) in four attempts than they did in their first 23 appearances at the World Cup and Euros.
"I'm enjoying my life," Southgate told the PA news agency when quizzed about a potential return to management. "I've got quite a lot on.
"I'm in the middle of writing a book, I've got several business interests. I do some work on leadership, help with some young coaches.
"But I've also got time to travel and play a bit of golf, play a bit of paddle tennis, so yeah, I'm very much enjoying that balance."
Southgate's managerial career has seen him have stints former club Middlesbrough and England's Under-21's before taking over the senior side in 2016.
"You can't say never to anything because 15 years ago I left Middlesbrough and I wasn't certain I would manage then," Southgate added.
"Then I ended up on a strange path into managing the national team. But it's not something I'm actively looking at the moment."
Southgate also said that he was surprised to learn of speculation surrounding links to taking the reins with the Poland national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Michal Probierz resigned from his role in June following a falling out with captain Robert Lewandowski, though Poland have since named Jan Urban as his successor.
"I am kind of used to it," he said of the rumours about him. "I mean, I was linked with the Poland job, which I knew nothing about, so that was a strange one.
"Something gets written and then it's reported everywhere, but yeah, there's probably a lot of others, but I kind of accept it now for what it is."
Thomas Tuchel was named as Southgate's replacement in January, with the German appointed to lead the Three Lions for the upcoming World Cup.
"I think they've obviously got lots of good players," Southgate said of the current England side. "There is, as always, some exciting young players coming through.
"It's important for me not to say too much more than that, really, because I don't want to step on Thomas' toes at all."