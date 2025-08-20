Gareth Southgate Not Looking For Managerial Return Amid 'Strange' Poland Links

Southgate has been without a job since last July, having stepped down as England manager just two days after their European Championship final defeat to Spain

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gareth Southgate
Former England boss Gareth Southgate
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gareth Southgate not looking for any managerial role

  • Southgate has been out of work since last July after resigning as England's manager

  • The 54-year-old enjoyed a successful eight-year stint with the Three Lions

Gareth Southgate revealed he knew nothing about rumours linking him to the Poland national team job, adding he is not actively looking for a return to management. 

Southgate has been out of work since last July after resigning as England's manager just two days after their defeat to Spain in the European Championships final. 

The 54-year-old enjoyed a successful eight-year stint with the Three Lions, leading the team to two finals at Euro 2020 and 2024 as well as the World Cup semi-finals in 2018. 

Southgate took charge of 102 matches with England, winning 61 of those, with the Three Lions netting 223 goals during his tenure.

His 14 wins at major tournaments are the most of any manager in England's history, while they reached more finals (two) in four attempts than they did in their first 23 appearances at the World Cup and Euros.

"I'm enjoying my life," Southgate told the PA news agency when quizzed about a potential return to management. "I've got quite a lot on.

"I'm in the middle of writing a book, I've got several business interests. I do some work on leadership, help with some young coaches.

"But I've also got time to travel and play a bit of golf, play a bit of paddle tennis, so yeah, I'm very much enjoying that balance."

Southgate's managerial career has seen him have stints former club Middlesbrough and England's Under-21's before taking over the senior side in 2016. 

"You can't say never to anything because 15 years ago I left Middlesbrough and I wasn't certain I would manage then," Southgate added. 

"Then I ended up on a strange path into managing the national team. But it's not something I'm actively looking at the moment."

Southgate also said that he was surprised to learn of speculation surrounding links to taking the reins with the Poland national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. 

Michal Probierz resigned from his role in June following a falling out with captain Robert Lewandowski, though Poland have since named Jan Urban as his successor. 

"I am kind of used to it," he said of the rumours about him. "I mean, I was linked with the Poland job, which I knew nothing about, so that was a strange one.

"Something gets written and then it's reported everywhere, but yeah, there's probably a lot of others, but I kind of accept it now for what it is."

Thomas Tuchel was named as Southgate's replacement in January, with the German appointed to lead the Three Lions for the upcoming World Cup. 

"I think they've obviously got lots of good players," Southgate said of the current England side. "There is, as always, some exciting young players coming through.

"It's important for me not to say too much more than that, really, because I don't want to step on Thomas' toes at all."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Should Indian Players Boycott Matches Against Pakistan? Sunil Gavaskar Weighs In

  2. Adam Zampa Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach In First ODI Against South Africa

  3. Vinod Kambli’s Health Struggles: Brother Virendra Shares Emotional Update

  4. England To Tour Sri Lanka In January-February 2026 For ODIs And T20Is Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  5. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Briefly Removed From ODI Rankings; ICC Corrects It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stars Of The Open 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Preview, Players - All You Need To Know

  2. Collins/Harrison Vs Errani/Vavassori Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  3. Swiatek/Ruud Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Mixed Doubles Semi-final Match

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

  2. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  3. The Fable Of Free Trade

  4. Delhi Police Files Attempt-To-Murder Case After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta

  5. The Fractured Bromance Of Trump And Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Embassy of the State of Palestine's Statement on Anas Al-Shareef's Killing

  2. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  3. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  4. US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

  5. The Tariff Weapon: Farmers, Artisans, Small Businesses Hit Hard

Latest Stories

  1. No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

  2. Twin Earthquakes Rock Himachal Pradesh's Chamba District

  3. Garo Body Takes Statehood Demand To Delhi, Submits Memorandum For Garoland

  4. Makers Of Rajinikanth's Coolie Accepted ‘A’ Certificate After Refusing To Make More Cuts, CBFC Tells Madras High Court

  5. Three People Dead After Building Collapses In Delhi's Daryaganj

  6. Netanyahu Accuses Australian PM Of ‘Betraying’ Israel Amid Diplomatic Row

  7. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  8. The Fable Of Free Trade