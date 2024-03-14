Former Sri Lanka Cricket Team Captain Lahiru Thirimanne Hospitalised After Horrifying Car Accident

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne sustained minor injuries after a road accident, leading to his hospitalisation in Thrippane, Anuradapura, local media reported on Thursday. Thirimanne was travelling in his car which met with a serious head-on-collision and from the cricketer was taken to hospital. (More Cricket News)
As per reports, the exact nature of Thirimanne's injuries are not known but he remains in stable condition. Reports further say that there was at least one more passenger with the Sri Lankan cricketer and the aforementioned person is also receiving treatment in hospital.
Anuradapura is a major city, located about 205km from national capital Colombo. "Police mentioned that the car in which Thirimanne was travelling had collided with a lorry arriving from the opposite direction at around 07.45 a.m. this morning," it stated.
Advertisement
"Three other individuals travelling in the car, the driver of the lorry and another person have been injured and hospitalised."
Thirimanne appeared in 44 Tests for Sri Lanka, scoring 2088 runs, including three hundreds.
He played 127 ODI for the island nation, scoring 3164 runs in all. He also played 26 T20 Internationals for Sri Lanka.
Thirimanne last played for Sri Lanka in 2022 before announcing his retirement the next year.
Thirimanne is currently representing for New York Strikers franchise in the Legends Cricket League. The franchise released an official statement regarding the incident.
Advertisement
"We wish to inform you that Lahiru Thirimanne and his family were involved in a small car accident while visiting the temple. Thankfully, they have been admitted to the hospital for observation."
"Fortunately, following a thorough medical assessment, we can confirm that they are all safe and sound, with no cause for concern. We appreciate the outpouring of concern and support from everyone during this time. We kindly request respect for their privacy as they recover," the statement stated.
(With PTI inputs)