Cricket

India Legend Jhulan Goswami To Have Stand Named After Her At Eden Gardens In Kolkata

Goswami claimed 44 wickets in 12 Tests, a world record 255 scalps in 204 ODIs and recorded another 56 dismissals in 68 T20Is. With 355 wickets, she holds the record for taking the most wickets in international cricket among female players

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
jhulan goswami X ICC
Former India cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Photo: X | ICC
info_icon

Legendary Jhulan Goswami will have a stand named in her honour in the 'B' Block of the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, following a proposal by the Cricket Association of Bengal. (More Cricket News)

A proposal to rename the 'B' Block in honour of the former India pacer has been placed before the apex body of CAB and if all goes well, it will be unveiled during the India-England T20I on January 22 next year.

"I never imagined something like this would come to fruition. I would definitely love to watch a match from there," said Goswami.

"For any cricketer, the ultimate dream is to represent her district, state, or country, but receiving an honour like this is truly monumental."

null - null
It Was My Dream To Play For The Country At Least Once: Jhulan Goswami

BY Outlook Web Desk

"A dedicated stand is a huge, significant honour and it’s only possible because of the CAB’s vision to promote women’s cricket. Words can't do justice to this recognition," she added.

Goswami claimed 44 wickets in 12 Tests, a world record 255 scalps in 204 ODIs and recorded another 56 dismissals in 68 T20Is. With 355 wickets, she holds the record for taking most wickets in international cricket among female players.

Goswami praised CAB for their efforts and said, "Over the last 8-10 years, CAB has done phenomenal towards the promotion of women’s cricket."

Eden Gardens currently has stands named after the former India captain Sourav Ganguly and late Pankaj Roy besides former BCCI presidents, late Jagmohan Dalmiya and Biswanath Dutt.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Debutant Rana Joins Skipper Bumrah In Terrorising Aussies, Knocks Head Off; AUS - 33/4 In 12 Overs
  2. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana Make India Debut In Perth
  4. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
  5. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Smashes Double Century In Cooch Behar Trophy
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Face Injury Crisis: Key Players Out Before Tough Run Of Bundesliga Fixtures
  2. Pep Guardiola's Worst Losing Streak: Can Manchester City Bounce Back Against Tottenham To End It?
  3. Southampton Vs Liverpool, English Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Hammarby 1-2 Man City, Women's Champions League: Taylor Proud Of 'Gritty' Display
  5. Arsenal 1-0 Juventus, Women's Champions League: Late Hurtig Goal Sends Gunners Into Quarters
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  2. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  5. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Three Killed, Nine Hospitalised Following Gas Leak At Fertiliser Plant In Maharashtra
  2. All Eyes On Priyanka - Will Gandhi Family Retain Wayanad?
  3. Mizoram govt planning to relocate all refugees to one place
  4. Sena vs Sena and Pawar vs Pawar: Key Candidates In The Fray For Maharashtra Elections 2024
  5. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
  2. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend
  3. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  4. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  5. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Why The ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Will Have No Effect on the Ground
  2. Trump, Up And Charging
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. COP29: All Countries Reject Climate Finance Draft, Goal Remains Elusive
  5. Jawaharlal Nehru, As Assessed By Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 22, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
  3. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  4. India Vs Australia 1st Test, Day 1 - See The Best Photos From Perth In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  5. The Role Of Numerology In Career Choices: Finding Your True Path
  6. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  7. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  8. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Lunch: Horrendous First Morning For Visitors In Perth, Border-Gavaskar Trophy On The Line