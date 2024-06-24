Former India Cricketer Irfan Pathan's Makeup Artist Dies After Drowning In Swimming Pool In West Indies

Former India cricketer and pundit Irfan Pathan's makeup artist, Fayaz Ansari has tragically passed away after getting drowned in a swimming pool in the West Indies. Ansari, a resident of Nagina in Bijnor, was accompanying Pathan during the ongoing T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)
The 22-year-old had moved to Mumbai and started up his own salon. During his time, the cricketer usually made stops at his salon for makeup.
As time passed by, the cricketer-turned-pundit hired Ansari as his personal makeup artist, and the latter often visited him on international trips.
The tragic incident happened on June 21, Friday, when Ansari drowned in a swimming pool while bathing. The news of his passing away has left his family in a state of shock and despair.
As per the deceased's cousin brother, Irfan Pathan is taking care of all the formalities in the West Indies to bring Ansari's body back to India. The family will receive the body in Delhi, which will take upto three to four days.