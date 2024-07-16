Cricket

England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W

The England women’s team will take on the New Zealand women’s team in the fifth T20 international on Wednesday, July 17. Here's the live streaming details of the ENG-W vs NZ-W match

England Women Vs New Zealand Women 4th T20I X England cricket
England Women celebrate win over New Zealand Women in the 4th T20I match. Photo: X | England Cricket
info_icon

The England women's cricket team, continuing their dominant streak against New Zealand women, is now gearing up for the fifth and final match of the T20I series slated for July 17, Wednesday at the Lord's Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)

England led by Heather Knight have been on an unstoppable journey! They took an unassailable lead securing victories in all the three and now fourth T20I matches against New Zealand, winning the latter by 4 wickets.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand women's team has suffered a disappointing tour of England, failing to stage a comeback. With only one match remaining, led by Sophie Devine, the team aims to finish on a positive note.

Here are the live streaming details of the England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I match

When is the England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I match?

The England-W Vs New Zealand-W fifth T20I match will be played on Wednesday, July 17 at the Lord's cricket ground in London at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I match?

There will be no official broadcast of the matches of the New Zealand Women's tour of England 2024 on television in India.

The live streaming of all the matches from New Zealand Women's Tour of England 2024 for the Indian audience will be available on the Fancode app and website. 

In the United Kingdom, the England-W vs New Zealand-W ODI and T20I matches will be available on Sky Sports.

England Vs New Zealand T20I squads:

England: Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Gibson, Danielle Wyatt, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Freya Kemp

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Gaze (wk), Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Pip Hardik Pandya In T20I Captaincy Race - Report
  2. Mumbai Cricket Association Election: Ajinkya Naik Bats For Indoor Academy With Turf Pitches
  3. Seattle Orcas Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Women's Asia Cup 2024: Three Kerala-Origin Sisters Named In UAE Squad
  5. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Retains Five Indian Players Ahead Of Indian Super League
  2. Sports Minister Mandaviya Has Assured Government Support Within Policy, Says AIFF
  3. Kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid: 'I've Dreamed Of This Day Since I Was A Kid'
  4. UEFA's Euro 2024 Team Of The Tournament: Rodri, Yamal Among Six Spain Players Named
  5. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: European Champions Chant 'Gibraltar is Spanish' At Victory Parade
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  2. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  3. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  4. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  5. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Dark Earth: Coal Mining and Tribal Lives of Jharkhand
  2. India News Updates: K Kavitha Taken To Hospital; Stock Market Closes At Record High
  3. Mehbooba Mufti Hits Back At J&K Police Chief After His ‘Terror Nurturing’ Remark On Valley’s Mainstream
  4. Calcutta HC Restrains CM Mamata Banerjee And 3 Others From Making Defamatory Remarks Against Governor
  5. Swati Maliwal Assault Row: Delhi Police Files Chargesheet Against Kejriwal Aide Vibhav Kumar
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  2. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  4. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  5. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
US News
  1. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  2. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  3. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  4. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  5. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
World News
  1. Bangladesh: 5 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Stir Over Govt Quota Jobs
  2. Kenya Protest: Police Use Tear Gas To Disrupt Agitation Seeking President's Resignation
  3. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  4. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  5. Germany: Former Rolls-Royce Design Head Ian Cameron Stabbed To Death At Residence In Bavaria
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest