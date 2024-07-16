England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W

The England women's cricket team, continuing their dominant streak against New Zealand women, is now gearing up for the fifth and final match of the T20I series slated for July 17, Wednesday at the Lord's Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)
England led by Heather Knight have been on an unstoppable journey! They took an unassailable lead securing victories in all the three and now fourth T20I matches against New Zealand, winning the latter by 4 wickets.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand women's team has suffered a disappointing tour of England, failing to stage a comeback. With only one match remaining, led by Sophie Devine, the team aims to finish on a positive note.
Here are the live streaming details of the England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I match
When is the England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I match?
The England-W Vs New Zealand-W fifth T20I match will be played on Wednesday, July 17 at the Lord's cricket ground in London at 10:30 PM IST.
Where to watch England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I match?
There will be no official broadcast of the matches of the New Zealand Women's tour of England 2024 on television in India.
The live streaming of all the matches from New Zealand Women's Tour of England 2024 for the Indian audience will be available on the Fancode app and website.
In the United Kingdom, the England-W vs New Zealand-W ODI and T20I matches will be available on Sky Sports.
England Vs New Zealand T20I squads:
England: Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Gibson, Danielle Wyatt, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Freya Kemp
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Gaze (wk), Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu