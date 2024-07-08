England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match

The England women’s team will take on the New Zealand women’s team in the second T20 international at the County Ground in Hove, on Tuesday, July 9. (More Cricket News)
England won the first T20I by 59 runs at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, and will look to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
New Zealand, on the other hand, looked a little out of sorts, leaking 197 in the first game. However, they still have enough time to comeback in the five-match series with four games still to be played.
When is the England-W Vs New Zealand-W 2nd T20I match?
The second T20I match between England women and New Zealand women will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at the Rose Bowl, in Southampton, at 11:00 PM IST.
Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I match?
There will be no official broadcast of the matches of the New Zealand Women's tour of England 2024 on television in India.
The live streaming of all the matches from New Zealand Women's Tour of England 2024 for the Indian audience will be available on the Fancode app and website.
In the United Kingdom, the England-W vs New Zealand-W ODI matches will be available on Sky Sports.
England Vs New Zealand T20I squads:
England: Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Gibson, Danielle Wyatt, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Freya Kemp
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Gaze (wk), Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu