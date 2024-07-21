England Vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3: ENG Recover From Nervy Start To Lead By 207 Runs

England took control of the second Test against West Indies, as the hosts established a 207-run lead at the close of play on day three at Trent Bridge. (More Cricket News)
The hosts ended the day on 248-3, aided by two century partnerships from Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett, and Joe Root and Harry Brook.
Despite Chris Woakes claiming the wickets of Alzarri Joseph (10) and Jayden Seales (duck) in successive balls, a final-wicket stand of 71 from Shamar Joseph (33) and Joshua da Silva (82 not out) saw West Indies, who resumed at 351-5, reach 457.
England's second innings, which they began 41 runs adrift, got off to a nervy start as opener Zak Crawley (three) was run out at the non-striker's end.
Duckett (76) and Pope (51) settled the hosts down with a 119-run stand, before Alzarri Joseph claimed both in the space of eight deliveries.
However, Brook (71 not out) and Root (37 n.o.) also saw their partnership surpass the three-figure mark, with an unbroken 108 putting Ben Stokes' side in command heading into day four.
Data Debrief: Successive century partnerships for Duckett and Pope
With a strong finish to their opening innings, the Windies reached 457 - their highest total on English soil since 1995.
England's response was led by Duckett and Pope's impressive stand of 119, their second three-figure partnership of the series.
They became only the ninth pair to make two century stands for England in a men's Test, and first since Joe Root and Alistair Cook achieved the feat against Pakistan eight years ago.