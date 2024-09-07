England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Centurion Ollie Pope Looks To Pile Up Misery On SL

Welcome to the ball-by-ball live coverage of the second day of the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd and final Test at the Oval in London. Follow the match right here.
Earlier, the opening day was marred by rain and bad light disruptions. However, in the play that took place in betwen, England raced to 221/3 in just 44.1 overs. Ollie Pope was batting with a century and his partner at stumps on Day 1 was Harry Brook. Opener Ben Duckett departed after a blazing half-century.
For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumar took two wickets but also gave runs at over 6 runs an over.
The toss was won by Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva.
Playing XIs
England: Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando