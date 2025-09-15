ENG Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: England's Series Decider With South Africa Abandoned Due To Rain

England's third T20I against South Africa abandoned without a ball bowled
Rain arrived before the coin toss and showed no signs of slowing down
Series ends level at 1-1
England's third T20I against South Africa has been abandoned due to bad weather conditions.
The sides were set for a series decider at Trent Bridge on Sunday, with the Jacob Bethell-inspired hosts levelling after a stunning victory at Old Trafford earlier this week.
However, rain arrived before the coin toss and showed no signs of slowing down, with umpires subsequently calling off the third game, ensuring the series finished level at 1-1.
England are back in action on Wednesday, when they begin a three-match T20I series in Ireland, before facing New Zealand in three ODIs and three T20s next month.